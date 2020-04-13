Structural Adhesives Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth and Forecast by 2026

Structural Adhesives Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Structural Adhesives industry with a focus on the Global market.

The key points of the Structural Adhesives Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Structural Adhesives industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Structural Adhesives industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Structural Adhesives industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Structural Adhesives Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Structural Adhesives are included:

key market players in China and North America will enable both the regions to continue their dominance in the global structural adhesives market, in terms of revenue share. European market will also be a key region through 2028, as indicated by the report. While bolstering growth of automotive and construction sectors is expected to drive growth of North America and Europe, the flourishing electronics sector is likely to fuel growth of Chinese market. China is believed to continue its lead as the top choice among investors. Some of the key players such as Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, and 3M Company have been concentrating on gaining an expanded value share through higher investment in China.

Emerging Economies Represent Lucrative Markets

While China and North America are currently observed to be accounting for significant market value shares in the global structural adhesives market, the report spots developing economies such as MEA, SEAP, and Latin America as the high-potential regional markets, estimated to open new doors of opportunities for manufacturers in upcoming years. MEA has been recognized as a high-growth low-volume region expected to host multiple opportunities during the forecast period.

Soaring demand for lightweight composites among automakers will play a crucial role in expanding volume sales of structural adhesives in next few years. Aerospace industry will also continue to put forth significant demand for lightweight composites, and eventually for structural adhesives. MEA, especially GCC countries, will reportedly register high sales owing to a widening application base in the transportation sector. GCC is likely to be a high-growth regional market within MEA, whereas Africa will witness relatively lower growth.

Manufacturers are currently switching to the development of bio-based structural adhesives, which is said to be an influencing trend in the industry. Moreover, development of low temperature-cured, water-based variants of structural adhesives is an increasingly adopted trend among manufacturers. The development involving low curing time is also trending among leading companies, leading to innovations and growing demand. Rapid popularity of electric vehicles will also seemingly contribute to structural adhesive sales through 2028.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Structural Adhesives market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players