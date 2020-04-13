Tea Tree Oil Market New Investment Growth Opportunities by 2026 | GR Davis; Maria River Plantation; Jenbrook Pty Ltd; T.G.Cassegrain & Co Pty Ltd; others

Global tea tree oil market key players: GR Davis; Maria River Plantation; Jenbrook Pty Ltd; T.G.Cassegrain & Co Pty Ltd; Coromandel Mountains Tea Tree Oil Company; Oribi Oils (Pty) Ltd.; Integria Healthcare; The Lebermuth Company, Inc.; Aos Product Pvt. Ltd.; Young Living Essential Oils; NOW Foods; Cape Mountain Oils; TeaTreeTherapy; True Blue Organics; NATURES REMEDIES and Xi'an Natural Field Bio-Technology Co.,Ltd among others.

Global tea tree oil market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 62.35 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of disposable income of individuals coupled with greater adoption for better healthcare products that are organic-based.

Drivers and Restraints of the Tea Tree Oil market

Increasing demand for the product from various end-users is expected to boost the growth of the market

Rise in the demand for natural, organic raw materials is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of awareness regarding the large-scale benefits of the products for the various end-use product; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High costs associated with the development and commercialization of these products due to the lower availability of raw, natural materials is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the over-use of the product which results in drastic side-effects and limited outer application use; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life.

In July 2019, Oshea Organic announced the launch of a new “Tea Tree Pure Essential Oil” for applications in various skin and hair issues. This product is designed for various common applications of essential oils such as cosmetic products, featuring various beneficial features such as anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties

Tea Tree Oil MARKET Segmentation:

By Grade

Pharma/Cosmetic Grade

Therapeutic Grade

By Application

Cosmetic & Toiletries

Therapeutic

Industrial

Others Foods



By End-User

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Manufacturer

Cosmetic Manufacturers

Pharmaceuticals

Residential

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Wholesaler/Distributor

Departmental Stores

Online Retailers

Others

To comprehend Tea Tree Oil market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Tea Tree Oil market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tea Tree Oilare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2027

