Tofu and Tofu Ingredients Market Growth Factors, And Forecast 2020-2026 | The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., House Foods America Corporation, Pulmuone Foods USA, others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Tofu and Tofu Ingredients Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., House Foods America Corporation, Pulmuone Foods USA, Vitasoy, Tofurky., Eden Foods Inc., Morinaga & Company, Kikkoman Corporation, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Schouten, ‘Ai’ Premium Tofu Mfg.Co.LLP, Soyarich Foods – Tofu, Nasoya Foods USA, LLC., TONZU, INVIGORATE FOODS, Surata Soy Foods, Bio Nutrients (India) Pvt.Ltd, Marlow Foods Ltd, Kong Kee Food Corp among others.

Global tofu & tofu ingredients market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing preference for vegan diet and increasing campaign to decrease animal slaughter are the factor for the growth of this market.

The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the Tofu and Tofu Ingredients market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Drivers and Restraints of the Tofu and Tofu Ingredients market

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of tofu will drive the market growth

Growing consumer demand for premium products also accelerates the growth of this market

Growth of e-commerce industry is also anticipated to enhance the market growth

High prevalence of celiac disease will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

High intake of tofu can increase the rate of breast cancer which will restrict the market growth

Presence of additives such as flavouring and sodium in tofu products make them unhealthy is also hindering the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., House Foods America Corporation, Pulmuone Foods USA, Vitasoy, Tofurky., Eden Foods Inc., Morinaga & Company, Kikkoman Corporation, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Schouten, ‘Ai’ Premium Tofu Mfg.Co.LLP, Soyarich Foods – Tofu, Nasoya Foods USA, LLC., TONZU, INVIGORATE FOODS, Surata Soy Foods, Bio Nutrients (India) Pvt.Ltd, Marlow Foods Ltd, Kong Kee Food Corp among others.

In April 2019, Invogorate Foods announced the launch of their Genki-Ya Tofu’ in Delhi which is prepared using fresh soya milk extracts. This tofu will have excellent taste and texture and is developed using highly equipped machinery from Mase Tofu Machine. The main aim of the launch is to introduce fresh soya based product in the country

Revised and updated discussion for 2018 of key macro and micro market influences impacting the sector are provided with a thought-provoking qualitative comment on future opportunities and threats. This report combines the best of both statistically relevant quantitative data from the industry, coupled with relevant and insightful qualitative comment and analysis.

Tofu and Tofu Ingredients MARKET Segmentation:

By Product

Processed

Unprocessed

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Others

By Ingredients

Soybeans

Water

Coagulants Calcium Sulfate Magnesium Chloride Delta Gluconolactone Seasonings



The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Tofu and Tofu Ingredients market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Tofu and Tofu Ingredients market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Tofu and Tofu Ingredients market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tofu and Tofu Ingredientsare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2027

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Tofu and Tofu Ingredients Manufacturers

Tofu and Tofu Ingredients Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Tofu and Tofu Ingredients Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

