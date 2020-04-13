Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market 2020 | Size and Forecast Research 2025 With Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Top Performing Players (Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd, Linden Labs, Facebook, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Google Inc. & More)

This report studies the global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming market, analyzes and researches the Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Microsoft Corp.

Sony Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd

Linden Labs

Electronic Arts

Facebook/ Oculus

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Google Inc.

HTC Corporation

Virtuix

Leap Motion Inc

Telsa Studios

Qualcomm Inc

VirZoom Inc

Lucid VR

ZEISS International

Razer

FOVE

Oculus VR

Activision Blizzard

Disney

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

GoPro

NVIDIA

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming can be split into

Gaming Console

Desktop

Smartphone

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming

1.1 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Overview

1.1.1 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market by Type

1.3.1 Hardware

1.3.2 Software

1.4 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Gaming Console

1.4.2 Desktop

1.4.3 Smartphone

Chapter Two: Global Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Microsoft Corp.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Virtual Reality (VR) Gaming Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Sony Corp.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2

Continued….

