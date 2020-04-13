Water Network Management Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2025

Water Network Management is a kind of service or software that used to manage water supply and reduce water waste.
In 2017, the global Water Network Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Water Network Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Network Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SUEZ
Lacroix Sofrel
Sensus
AVEVA
Oracle
Primayer
Innovyze
Crowder Consulting
Mott MacDonald
J-Technologies
Sharewater
Veolia
Scrumium Solutions
MISER
HWM
i2O
Industrial Software Solutions
Jasco
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Water Network Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Water Network Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Network Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
