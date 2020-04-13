Where to invest in sector of Asia Pacific High Voltage Cable

A smart grid refers to the integration of digital technology in the electricity delivery system to enhance its reliability, efficiency, and flexibility. In the coming years, the smart grid technologies are expected to become an integral part of electricity systems all over the world. Various government and private organizations are conducting R&D pertaining to these technologies to ensure maximum asset utilization through the integration of digital technologies and modernization of traditional electricity systems. In many developed and developing countries, electric grids are neither maintained nor upgraded regularly, which results in operational inefficiencies and loss of a large amount of power during transmission. The integrated electricity systems result in efficient distribution of electricity and save a substantial amount of cost through efficient asset utilization. Smart grid technologies are anticipated to play a crucial role in achieving integrated electricity systems.

China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC are the major contributors to the high-voltage cable market in APAC. The Rest of APAC includes countries such as Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. Power demands are expected to rise in this region majorly due to urbanization, industrialization, offshore renewable energy farms, offshore oil and gas fields, power infrastructure development, and remote area electrification, among other factors.

ASIA PACIFIC HIGH VOLTAGE CABLE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Overhead

Underground

By End User

Industrial Power Utilities Oil & Gas Mining Chemical & petrochemicals Others

Renewable Energy Wind Power Hydropower Others

Infrastructure Commercial Industrial



By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

High Voltage Cable Market – Companies Mentioned

Dubai Cable Company – Ducab

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Nexans SA

NKT A/S

Prysmian Group (General Cable Corporation)

Siemens AG

Southwire Company, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TELE-FONIKA Kable SA (TF Kable)

ZTT Group

