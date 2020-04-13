Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Future Forecast Report 2020 with Latest Industry Developments 2027|| bioMérieux SA, Carestream Health, MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC., URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC CO. LTD, COOK

The report brings into focus studies about market definition, market segmentation, and competitive analysis in the market. The Women’s Health Diagnostics Market report has estimations of CAGR values which are very important for businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period. The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their point of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market.

U.S. Women’s Health Diagnostics Market By Diagnostic Devices (Biopsy Devices, Imaging and Monitoring Systems, Biomarkers, Reagents and Kits, Others), End user (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, Home Care Setting), Country (U.S.) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis: U.S. Women’s Health Diagnostics Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are bioMérieux SA, Carestream Health, MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC., URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC CO. LTD, COOK, Cardinal Health, PerkinElmer Inc. GENERAL ELECTRIC, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens, Hologic Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Abbott, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., NeuroLogica Corp., Shimadzu Corporation, Danaher, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Canon Inc. and others.

Diagnostic devices are the devices used for identification of cause of any phenomenon which are related to a medical or health conditions. Some of the examples of diagnostic devices are magnetic resonance imaging apparatuses, temperature sensors or pacemakers.

Women’s health diagnostics market is gaining momentum due to the rising health issues at each transition phase for the women. Existing companies which are offering health diagnostics products and start-ups are investing in R&D to innovate new products catering the demand for products used in treatment of women’s health issues. For instance, in 2018, FDA approved the mobile medical application name “Natural Cycles” which is used as a contraceptive method.

U.S. women’s health diagnostics market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: U.S. Women’s Health Diagnostics Market

U.S. women’s health diagnostics market is segmented into two notable segments which are diagnostic devices and end user.

On the basis of diagnostic devices, the market is segmented into biopsy devices, imaging and monitoring systems, biomarkers, reagents and kits, and others In October 2016, bioMérieux had launched EviSight Compact product which provides reading of real time culture media used in R&D, production and pharmaceutical industry. With this the technology provides high resolution color images of the microbial cultures for colony detection within less than 30 minutes.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers and home care setting In June 2019, Carestream had announced it newer CARESTREAM DRX Plus 2530C Detector with cesium iodide technology. This is having resolution of 98 microns and used for pediatric patients. With this there is an improved productivity of detectors.



Product Launch:

In May 2019, Roche made an announcement to launch the cobas MTB-RIF/INH test for detecting the resistance to the antibiotics within the tuberculosis DNA. With the addition of this cobas MTB-RIF/INH test to mycobacteria test menu, the company is to equip the laboratories with sensitive and flexible solutions for helping them in the diagnosis of tuberculosis. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In January 2019, Royal Philips launched Azurion with FlexArm for setting a new standard for imaging flexibility as well as for patient positioning and in the image-guided processes. The product would also consist of a set of innovations which makes it easier to the clinician for performing the imaging in both 3D and 2D across the patients. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company and would offer enhanced patient care with minimized cost.

In October 2018, BD launched molecular test in order to detect the tuberculosis and the multi-drug resistant TB in Europe. It will create multiple options for the clinicians in identifying treatment for its respective patients. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company and strengthen their market position in the European region.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

