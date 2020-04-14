2020-2024| Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size By Regional Industry Growth, Statistics & Forecast

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market gives detailed analysis about all the important aspects related to the market. Deep insights about the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market are offered by global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market report and it covers all the vital aspects. It consists of the detailed study of current market trends along with the past statistics. The past years are considered as reference to get the predicted data for the forecasted period. Demand and supply, market shares, revenue growth patterns and market trends are some of the vital factors that are included in almost all types of market reports. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. The up-to-date, complete product knowledge, end users, industry growth will drive the profitability and revenue. This Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive industry report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report include market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players.
PESTEL analysis and SWOT analysis are the techniques that are used in the study of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. SWOT analysis includes the study of Threats, weaknesses, strengths and opportunities that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive industry report provides a 360-degree global market state.
According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Computer Vision
Context Awareness
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Human–Machine Interface (HMI)
Semi-Autonomous Vehicle
Autonomous Vehicle
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Alphabet (Google)
Toyota Motor Corporation
IBM
Samsung
Microsoft
Intel
Micron
Amazon Web Services
Tesla
Qualcomm
BMW
Didi Chuxing
Daimler
Uber Technologies
SoundHound
Xilinx
General Motors Company
Audi
Volvo Corporation
Ford Motor Company
Honda Motor
Hyundai Motor Corporation
Harman Industrial Industries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Segment by Type
2.2.1 Computer Vision
2.2.2 Computer Vision
2.2.3 Deep Learning
2.2.4 Machine Learning
2.2.5 Natural Language Processing (NLP)
2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Segment by Application
2.4.1 Human–Machine Interface (HMI)
2.4.2 Semi-Autonomous Vehicle
2.4.3 Autonomous Vehicle
2.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive by Players
3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive by Regions
4.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive by Countries
7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Forecast
10.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Alphabet (Google)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered
11.1.3 Alphabet (Google) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Alphabet (Google) News
11.2 Toyota Motor Corporation
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered
11.2.3 Toyota Motor Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Toyota Motor Corporation News
11.3 IBM
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered
11.3.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 IBM News
11.4 Samsung
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered
11.4.3 Samsung Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Samsung News
11.5 Microsoft
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered
11.5.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Microsoft News
11.6 Intel
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered
11.6.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Intel News
11.7 Micron
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered
11.7.3 Micron Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Micron News
11.8 Amazon Web Services
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered
11.8.3 Amazon Web Services Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Amazon Web Services News
11.9 Tesla
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered
11.9.3 Tesla Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Tesla News
11.10 Qualcomm
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered
11.10.3 Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Qualcomm News
11.11 BMW
11.12 Didi Chuxing
11.13 Daimler
11.14 Uber Technologies
11.15 SoundHound
11.16 Xilinx
11.17 General Motors Company
11.18 Audi
11.19 Volvo Corporation
11.20 Ford Motor Company
11.21 Honda Motor
11.22 Hyundai Motor Corporation
11.23 Harman Industrial Industries
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
