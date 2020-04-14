2020-2024| Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size By Regional Industry Growth, Statistics & Forecast

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market gives detailed analysis about all the important aspects related to the market. Deep insights about the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market are offered by global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market report and it covers all the vital aspects. It consists of the detailed study of current market trends along with the past statistics. The past years are considered as reference to get the predicted data for the forecasted period. Demand and supply, market shares, revenue growth patterns and market trends are some of the vital factors that are included in almost all types of market reports. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. The up-to-date, complete product knowledge, end users, industry growth will drive the profitability and revenue. This Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive industry report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report include market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players.

PESTEL analysis and SWOT analysis are the techniques that are used in the study of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. SWOT analysis includes the study of Threats, weaknesses, strengths and opportunities that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. Whereas PESTEL analysis is the study concerning Economic, Technological, legal, political, social, environmental matters. For the analysis of market on the terms of research strategies, these techniques are helpful. It is very important for the vendors to provide customers with new and improved product/ services in order to gain their loyalty. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market report studies the current state of the market to analyze the future opportunities and risks. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive industry report provides a 360-degree global market state.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3998537

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

????????????????????????????

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Alphabet (Google)

Toyota Motor Corporation

IBM

Samsung

Microsoft

Intel

Micron

Amazon Web Services

Tesla

Qualcomm

BMW

Didi Chuxing

Daimler

Uber Technologies

SoundHound

Xilinx

General Motors Company

Audi

Volvo Corporation

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motor

Hyundai Motor Corporation

Harman Industrial Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-automotive-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Segment by Type

2.2.1 Computer Vision

2.2.2 Computer Vision

2.2.3 Deep Learning

2.2.4 Machine Learning

2.2.5 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Segment by Application

2.4.1 Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

2.4.2 Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

2.4.3 Autonomous Vehicle

2.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive by Players

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive by Regions

4.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive by Countries

7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Forecast

10.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Alphabet (Google)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered

11.1.3 Alphabet (Google) Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Alphabet (Google) News

11.2 Toyota Motor Corporation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered

11.2.3 Toyota Motor Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Toyota Motor Corporation News

11.3 IBM

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered

11.3.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 IBM News

11.4 Samsung

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered

11.4.3 Samsung Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Samsung News

11.5 Microsoft

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered

11.5.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Microsoft News

11.6 Intel

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered

11.6.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Intel News

11.7 Micron

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered

11.7.3 Micron Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Micron News

11.8 Amazon Web Services

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered

11.8.3 Amazon Web Services Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Amazon Web Services News

11.9 Tesla

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered

11.9.3 Tesla Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Tesla News

11.10 Qualcomm

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Product Offered

11.10.3 Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Qualcomm News

11.11 BMW

11.12 Didi Chuxing

11.13 Daimler

11.14 Uber Technologies

11.15 SoundHound

11.16 Xilinx

11.17 General Motors Company

11.18 Audi

11.19 Volvo Corporation

11.20 Ford Motor Company

11.21 Honda Motor

11.22 Hyundai Motor Corporation

11.23 Harman Industrial Industries

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3998537

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155