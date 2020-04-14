3D Face Shield Market to Set New Growth Story : Prusa Research, HP, Carbon

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global 3D Face Shield Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global 3D Face Shield Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global 3D Face Shield. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Prusa Research (Czech Republic), HP (United States), Carbon, Inc.(United States), Stratasys Ltd (Isreal), Nagami (Spain), Trinity Health (United States), 3D Systems, Inc (United States) and Formlabs (United States).

The global 3D Face Shield market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to new corona virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. and 3 D face shield mask is the transparent, plastic headgear resembling a welding mask that protects medical professionals from infection while they’re treating patients suffering from the deadly and highly-contagious disease. It was soon found that a combination of N95 masks and protective eye gear isn’t enough as it still leaves a lot of area around eyes, nose, and mouth unprotected. As such Face shields are the only way to provide complete protection.

Market Trend

Rising Demand of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) around The World

Increases Number of People in Infected People Across the Globe by the CONVID-19 Surpasses

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of the Infectious Disease across the World such as COVID-19

Lack of Market Demand for the N95 Mask

Rising Awareness Regarding Coronavirus Masks Among General People

Opportunities

Growing Demand form Developed and Developing Countries due to COVID-19 Emergency

Increasing Number of 3D Face Shield Manufacturers Across the Globe

Restraints

The Stringent Government Regulation Regarding Medical Devices

Challenges

High Cost Associated with the 3D Face Shield

The Global 3D Face Shield is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Disposable 3D Face Shield, Reusable 3D Face Shield), Application (Individual, Hospital & Clinic, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel), Material (Polylactic Acid (PLC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PETG), Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



