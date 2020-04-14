Acetylene Gas Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

The Acetylene Gas market research report further includes the segmentations in the market in terms of regions, applications, product types, and more such details and its analysis. The main highlight of the report which is the most beneficial for the customer includes the detailed forecast analysis of the Acetylene Gas market for the period of 2020 – 2025, the key insights from which will be beneficial for the customers in terms of planning ahead in terms of the growth and expansion of their organization.
Acetylene gas is a highly flammable gaseous hydrocarbon with the formula C2H2. It is a colorle and tastele gas with a garlic-like odor. Acetylene gas is a very unstable compound and decomposes with ignition within a wide range of preures and temperatures, for this reason, acetylene is shipped as a stabilized solution under preure and diolved in acetone.
Acetylene gas is one of the fuel gases used in oxy-fuel gas welding, which is any welding procedure that combines a fuel gas with oxygen to produce a flame. The heat and temperature produced by an acetylene flame depend upon the amount of oxygen used to burn it. Air-acetylene gas produces a flame temperature of around 4000° F (2200° C). When acetylene gas is burned in pure oxygen, the flame temperature may be as high as 5730° F (3166° C).
Global Acetylene Gas Market: Product Segment Analysis
Calcium carbide production type
Hydrocarbon pyrolysis production type
Global Acetylene Gas Market: Application Segment Analysis
Oxygen cutting welding and brazing
Industrial and chemical synthesis
Paper pulp bleaching, fuel for atomic absorption instruments, water purification, odour control and fermentation
Global Acetylene Gas Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
Linde
Sichuan Vinylon
Basf
Praxair
DOW
Koatsu Gas
Airgas
Xinjiang Weimei
Toho Acetylene
Jinhong Gas
Gulf Cryo
Dongxiang Gas
