Acetylene Gas Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Acetylene gas is a highly flammable gaseous hydrocarbon with the formula C2H2. It is a colorle and tastele gas with a garlic-like odor. Acetylene gas is a very unstable compound and decomposes with ignition within a wide range of preures and temperatures, for this reason, acetylene is shipped as a stabilized solution under preure and diolved in acetone.

Acetylene gas is one of the fuel gases used in oxy-fuel gas welding, which is any welding procedure that combines a fuel gas with oxygen to produce a flame. The heat and temperature produced by an acetylene flame depend upon the amount of oxygen used to burn it. Air-acetylene gas produces a flame temperature of around 4000° F (2200° C). When acetylene gas is burned in pure oxygen, the flame temperature may be as high as 5730° F (3166° C).

Global Acetylene Gas Market: Product Segment Analysis

Calcium carbide production type

Hydrocarbon pyrolysis production type

Global Acetylene Gas Market: Application Segment Analysis

Oxygen cutting welding and brazing

Industrial and chemical synthesis

Paper pulp bleaching, fuel for atomic absorption instruments, water purification, odour control and fermentation

Global Acetylene Gas Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

South East Asia

The players mentioned in our report

Linde

Sichuan Vinylon

Basf

Praxair

DOW

Koatsu Gas

Airgas

Xinjiang Weimei

Toho Acetylene

Jinhong Gas

Gulf Cryo

Dongxiang Gas

