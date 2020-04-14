AGRICULTURE DRONE MARKET 2020 SCRUTINIZED IN NEW RESEARCH BY DJI INNOVATION, AUTEL ROBOTICS, SENSEFLY

The Agriculture Drone Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Agriculture Droner market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Agricultural drones are kind of drones with added technologies such as GPS, digital image recorder and sensors. These drones assist farmers to improve field production, and monitor and manage crop growth. Farmers are employing this advanced technology to efficiently use their land, fertilizers, and water and gain better productivity. Moreover, these products help farmers in capturing images of their fields, and giving soil and crop data for helping crop management. Adding equipment such as sensors, GPS and Geographic Information System (GIS) has helped UAVs for better positioning and traveling.

Top Key Players:- DJI Innovation, Autel Robotics, senseFly, Parrot SA, YUNEEC International, PrecisionHawk Inc., 3D Robotics, Aibotix, Dragonfly Innovations, and AeroVironment Inc.

Rising automation in agriculture process, due to labor crisis, such as lack of aging farmers, skilled farmers, is influencing the growth of the market. Drones have the power to implement improved plantation with crop rotation strategies and give essential inputs associated to the daily progress of crops that is contributing to market growth. The companies working in this industry are planning, designing, and manufacturing systems which are gathering the data and are including them into business model that is expected to propel the industry growth.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Agriculture Droner industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report analyzes factors affecting Agriculture Droner market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Agriculture Droner market in these regions

