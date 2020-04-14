Airport Lighting Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Top Leading Players ADB Safegate, Airfield Lighting, Astronics Corporation, Avlite Systems, Carmanah Technologies

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Airport Lighting Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global Airport Lighting Market is expected to reach US$ 1.04 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the airport lighting market and is expected to be the fastest-growing region. In the current market scenario, the growing number of air passengers in this region is pressurizing the airport authorities to expand their terminals. Similarly, an increasing number of aircraft fleet is driving the interest in runway expansion among different airport authorities. APAC region is expected to witness significant growth in a number of air passengers; thus, the governments are engaging themselves in expanding their existing airports as well as construction of new airports in different locations. Some of the new airport construction o ongoing in APAC countries are Beijing International Airport (China), Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport (China), Dalian International Airport (China), Navi Mumbai International Airport (India), Pune International Airport (India), and West Sydney Airport (Australia) among others, which are driving the airport lighting market. Various initiatives are taken by the market players to boost the airport lighting market in the region. For instance, in 2018, ADB SAFEGATE lights powered India’s first runway of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The company supplied SafeLED lights, constant current regulators (CCRs) for cables, power management, lighting and control systems.

Some of the key players operating in the airport lighting market are ADB Safegate, Airfield Lighting, Astronics Corporation, Avlite Systems, Carmanah Technologies, Eaton (Cooper Industry), General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., OCEM Airfield Technology, and OSRAM GmbH among others.

Ask for a Sample of this Report Now at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004011/

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world Airport Lighting Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Geographically, the market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Analysis of value chain is conducted for better understanding of the role of intermediaries.

SWOT analysis highlights the internal and external environment of the leading companies for current strategy formulation.

The exclusive report on Airport Lighting Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used is used to estimate the Airport Lighting Market size and forecasts till 2027.

Based on type, the approach indicator lights is expected to dominate the airport lighting market during the forecast period. The increasing procurement of lighting system supporting the pilots in proper landing is capitalizing the market valuation of approach light systems (ALS) and precision approach path indicator (PAPI) lights. Pertaining to the fact that the airport authorities are seeking cost-efficient lighting products with higher output, the demand for LED-based ALS is growing in the current scenario.

GLOBAL AIRPORT LIGHTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Airport Lighting Market – By Type

Airport Beacon

Obstruction Lights

Approach Indicator Lights

Runway Centerline Lights

Taxiway Lights

Others

Global Airport Lighting Market – By Application

Existing Airport

New Airport

Global Airport Lighting Market – By Geography



North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



Buy [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004011/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: https://www.theinsightpartners.com