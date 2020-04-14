Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – AIRBUS, AMAZON, BOEING, INTEL CORPORATION

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Growing urbanization has resulted in advent of several disruptive technologies including the artificial intelligence. The AI has become integrated fragment of almost the sectors and recently the technology has also taken a plunge into aviation sector. Autopilot and flight management system are some of the key areas of implementation of the AI in aviation industry.

The Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as readily available advanced computing capabilities and explosion in the data availability and processing needs. The market is likely to showcase opportunities as the industry continues to invest in its IT and analytics capabilities. Furthermore, integration of connectivity on-board is also expected to provide the market with significant growth motivation.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:-

AIRBUS

AMAZON

BOEING

INTEL CORPORATION

IBM CORP.

MICRON

MICROSOFT

NVIDIA

SAMSUNG

XILINX INC.

The exclusive report on Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used is used to estimate the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market size and forecasts till 2027.

The global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application. Based offering, the market is segmented as Software, Service. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NlP), Context Awareness Computing, and Computer Vision. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as Smart Maintenance, Flight Operations, Training, Surveillance, and Others.

The report is an in-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Industry. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

