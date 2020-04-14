Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Rapidly Chaniging Dynamics to Current Outlook 2020| IBM, SAMSUNG, Xilinx, Micron Technology

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market is estimated to account for over US$ 8.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~22.3% from 2019 to 2030.

The growth of the AI in cybersecurity market can be attributed to several factors which have led to the wide-scale adoption of these services by large enterprise and SMEs. The rising number of cyber-attacks due to the growing trend of digitalization coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based services is further anticipated to fuel the demand for AI in cybersecurity. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on the development of novel technologies, providing updates and simultaneously offering innovative solutions to ensure the sustainability of different solutions. For instance, IBM provides IBM QRadar, a cloud-based security solution to identify unknown threats. QRadar helps to automatically identify the top threats and reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.

Some Of The Prominent Market Players Include:

Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, SAMSUNG, Xilinx, Micron Technology, Inc., Cylance (BlackBerry Limited.), F-Secure, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Sift, among others.

Market Growth:

As the volume of data generated by companies is on the rise, cloud-based storage has gained immense popularity recently. This has spurred the demand for cloud-based security platforms to manage and retrieve data efficiently. Both large enterprises and SMEs are deploying various cloud-based applications that are prone to critical cyber-attacks. Therefore, companies are continuously deploying cloud-based security solutions to provide protection against threats from unknown sources. Moreover, cloud-based security solutions help businesses to save costs by eliminating the need for hardware-based security equipment and physical space taken up by data centers.

Research Report Objectives Analysis:

To estimate and analyze the global size of the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

To provide a clear picture of segments in the global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market and assess the market size of the segments

To assist readers understand current and future industry scenarios

To provide essential information about latest trends in the global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market and its major segments

To provide details on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

To accurately calculate the market shares of major segments, regions, and companies in the global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

To provide details regarding crucial strategies adopted by leading players of the global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

To examine the contribution of each region or country to the global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottom Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecast Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

