Asia Pacific Metagenomics Market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018-2027

The Asia pacific Metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 61.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 30.6 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018-2027.

China is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Metagenomics across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. The metagenomic market in china is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the extensive conduction of metagenomics. For instance. a project titled as ‘Metagenomic Analysis of Flaviviridae in Mosquito Viromes Isolated From Yunnan Province in China Reveals Genes From Dengue and Zika Viruses’ was conducted. This project was funded by some Chinese entities which include the National Program on Key Research Project of China, Special Fund for Agro-scientific Research in the Public Interest, National Natural Science Foundation of China and others. This project utilized Illumina sequencing to conclude its results.

Market Key Players:

Merck KGaA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies

• Qiagen

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Perkinelmer Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

• Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc.

