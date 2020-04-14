Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Research Analysis Including Growth Factors, Types And Application By Regions From 2020 To 2025

This report studies the global market for automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), analyzes and researches the development status and forecasts of the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) in the United States, the EU, in Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

Daifuku Co. Ltd. (Japan)

SSI Schaefer Group (Germany)

Murata Machinery (Japan)

Knapp AG (Austria)

TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria)

Kardex Group (Switzerland)

Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland)

Mecalux SA (Spain)

Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands)

System Logistics Corporation (Italy)

Bastian Solution (United States)

Beumer Group (Germany)

Dematic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into vertical unit load lifting module (VLM) Carrousel Mid Load Autostore

The market segment by application, automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) can be divided into automotive chemicals , aviation semiconductors and electronics, e-commerce, food and beverages, healthcare, metals and heavy machinery.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Industry

1.1 Overview of

the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market 1.1.1 Product Scope of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) )

1.1.2 Market status and outlook

1.2 Global automated storage and Market size and recovery system analysis (ASRS) by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Market by type

1.3.1 Unit load

1.3.2 Mini load

1.3.3 Vertical lifting module (VLM)

1.3.4 Carousel

1.3.5 Average load

1.3.6 Automatic storage

1.4 Market for automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) per end user / application

1.4.1 Automobile

1.4.2 Chemicals

1.4.3 Aviation

1.4.4 Semi- conductor and electronics

1.4.5 e-commerce

1.4.6 Food and beverage

1.4.7 Care

of health 1.4 .8 metals and heavy machinery

Chapter Two: Global analysis of competition by players in

the global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) 2.1 Market size (value) of the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Status and competitive trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2. 2 Differences between products and services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 The technological trends of the future

continue…

