Automotive Air Conditioning Compressor Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2027

The air conditioning compressor is a vital element of a vehicle air conditioning system which is powered by the engine. In case of any damage in the design of the A/C compressor, the performance of the complete air conditioning system gets effect, which further results in piston damage. Due to vehicle production and integration of AC systems in cars, demand for A/C compressors will propel.

Factors such as an increase in the production of automobiles and the need to integrate advanced systems within an automobile to ensure hassle-free experience during long journeys are rising in driving the growth of the automotive air conditioning compressor market. In addition to this, the emergence of electric A/C compressors would support to save fuel of the vehicle while boosting the performance. New technology is anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities to the players operating in the automotive air conditioning compressor market.

The “Global Automotive Air Conditioning Compressor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the automotive air conditioning compressor market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type, distribution channel, and geography. The global automotive air conditioning compressor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive air conditioning compressor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive air conditioning compressor market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, and distribution channel. Based on type, the automotive air conditioning compressor market is segmented into swash plate, scroll, and, rotary vane. On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive air conditioning compressor market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Based on distribution channel, the automotive air conditioning compressor market is segmented into OEMs and aftermarket.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive air conditioning compressor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive air conditioning compressor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the automotive air conditioning compressor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ion milling in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive air conditioning compressor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive air conditioning compressor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for ion milling in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive air conditioning compressor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the automotive air conditioning compressor market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Calsonic Kansei Corporation (KKR and Co. Inc.)

– Delphi Technologies

– Gardner Denver, Inc.

– Hanon Systems

– HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

– Michigan Automotive Compressor, Inc.

– Mahle GmbH

– OMEGA Environmental Technologies

– Valeo S.A.

– Yantai Shougang TD Automotive Compressor Co., Ltd.

