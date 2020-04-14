 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Automotive Backup Camera Market Share Prognosticated Huge Profit by 2027 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

By Sameer Joshi on April 14, 2020
A backup camera for an automobile helps to get a clear picture of the rear side of the vehicle to evade accidents and collisions that take place due to less visibility while parking the vehicle. A backup camera helps to determine the back blind spot, thereby preventing accidents. The zone directly behind vehicles is known as a "killing zone" due to related accidents and the backup camera is used to avoid such kind of accidents. Backup cameras are typically attached to the HUD (head unit display) of the vehicles and are designed in such a way that the image generated as output is horizontally flipped which produces a mirror image of the object.

An increase in demand for passenger vehicles coupled with security and safety and a surge in a number of fatalities leading to increased adoption of the backup camera are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the automotive backup camera market. However, the high installation cost is the major factor restraining the growth of the automotive backup camera market. The legislation mandating the installation of cameras in vehicles and rise in trend of installing advanced driving system are some of the factors which are anticipated to generate new opportunities for the automotive backup camera market.The "Global Automotive Backup Camera Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive backup camera market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive backup camera market with detailed market segmentation by position, vehicle type. The global automotive backup camera market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive backup camera market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive backup camera market.

The global automotive backup camera market is segmented on the basis of position, vehicle type. On the basis of position, the market is segmented as surface mounted, flush mounted, license mounted. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive backup camera market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive backup camera market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive backup camera market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive backup camera market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive backup camera market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive backup camera market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive backup camera market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive backup camera market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive backup camera market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
– DENSO CORPORATION
– Aptiv PLC
– Camecho (Hongkong ShunXinDa Technology Limited)
– Clarion
– Continental AG
– Ficosa Internacional SA
– Magna International
– Pyle
– Quickvu
– Robert Bosch GmbH

