Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2029

Automotive transmission oil filters are gaining significant traction in the market due to their multiple benefits – smooth operation of vehicles, improved fuel efficiency, and reduced carbon emissions. High demand for automotive transmission oil filters is being witnessed for use in both, luxury and commercial vehicles.

The high replacement rate of automotive transmission oil filters in agricultural and commercial vehicles will primarily drive overall aftermarket growth. The global automotive transmission oil filter market was estimated at US$ 2.0 Bn in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways of Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market Study

Automatic transmission (AT) vehicles have gained higher demand owing to worsening traffic congestions and rising emphasis on ride comfort. Relatively higher installation rate of transmission oil filters in AT vehicles is creating substantial growth opportunities for the market.

Transmission oil filters are increasingly being utilized in compact and mid-size passenger vehicles. However, the replacement rate for transmission oil filters in tractors is comparatively higher than passenger and commercial vehicles.

Vehicle owners prefer authorized service stations until the end of the warranty period. After that, independent service stations gain an upper hand due to their affordability.

Reusable filters are nearly ten times more expensive than disposable ones, and find significant application in sport and racing or super cars.

Pressure filters are more often preferred in vehicles with manual transmission, dual clutch transmission, and continuously variable transmission systems, which require high-level purity of transmission fluid.

Polyester media, owing to the use of synthetic materials, is anticipated to be the prominent choice for transmission oil filter manufacturers.

“Manufacturers of automotive transmission oil filters are using high-quality nonwoven composite media to improve fluid filtration and ensure long-lasting transmission. Out of every 100 filters sold around the world, less than ten filters are sold through online sales channels; however, the ratio is expected to increase in the favor of the online segment by end of the forecast period,” says a PMR Analyst.

Key Players to Retain Strong Market Positions

MAHLE GmbH

Donaldson Company Inc.

AC Delco

Tenneco Inc

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

Parker Hannifin

Hengst SE

MANN+HUMMEL

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Cummins Filtration

Magneti Marelli

Hitachi Automotive System Ltd.

Holley Performance Products

Moreover, key players are focused on developing distributor networks by appointing authorized dealers and distributors at the regional level, and providing extended warranty services to customers to expand their market share.

What Does the Future Hold?

The global automotive transmission oil filter market is estimated witness moderate growth, mainly in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, owing to increase in the road fleet. Market growth will be further boosted by rising focus on preventive maintenance by consumers.

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the automotive transmission oil filter market that contains global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment of 2019-2029. The report provides insightful analysis of the automotive transmission oil filter market through eight different segments – filter media, operation type, technology type, distribution channel, vehicle type, sales channel, transmission type and region. The automotive transmission oil filter market report also provides demand and supply trends, with a detailed overview of the parent market.

