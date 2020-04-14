Automotive Window Films Market progress at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027

Automotive window films are gaining significant traction in the market as these protect the vehicle’s interior systems by blocking UV rays. Owners can protect the interior LED lightings of their vehicles by using tinted automotive film, as excessive exposure to sunlight can affect the performance of LEDs. Moreover, automotive window films improve vehicle aesthetics, besides shielding the occupants from the sun and harmful UV rays.

The global automotive window films market was estimated at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Key Takeaways of Automotive Window Films Market Study

In a few years, the overall automotive market is expected to transform completely due to a shift in consumer preference towards the use of branded and durable products that improve vehicle driving experience as well as safety.

According to a study conducted by Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA), the preference for branded automotive accessories is more prevalent in the Americas automotive aftermarket. Manufacturers align their product offerings as per top-selling models of Toyota, Volkswagen, and Hyundai.

In extreme weather condition regions, the inside temperature of the vehicle is a considerable factor for a comfortable driving experience. Window films can reduce inside heat by up to 60%.

The automotive window films market is moderately consolidated; international players hold significant share in the market, with Eastman Chemical Company alone holding more than 10% share in the market.

“Manufacturers of automotive window films have developed a new film – the Crystalline Series – which offers sun protection by blocking more ultraviolet (UV) light as compared to conventional window films. This film provides significant protection to the vehicle occupants as well as to the interior systems. Such innovations are expected to boost market growth significantly in the foreseeable future,” says a PMR analyst.

Key Players to Retain Strong Market Positions

3M Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Lintec Corporation

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Garware Suncontrol.

Madico, Inc.

Sican

Dingxin

TOP COLOUR FILM LTD

SOLAR CONTROL FILMS INC.

LEXEN LLC

Moreover, key players are focusing on developing distributor networks through strengthening their dealers and distributors at a niche level for strong sales footprint. For instance, 3M Company is expanding its distributor network by appointing authorized dealers and distributors on a regional level.

What Does the Future Hold?

The global automotive window films market is estimated to be a highly profitable market, mainly in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, owing to increasing product demand and consumer preference towards value-added accessories in vehicles. The passenger vehicles sub-segment is expected to dominate the vehicle type segment due to rising demand for high-end vehicles, in which comfort, safety, and high quality accessories are given more importance than regular cars.

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the automotive window films market that contains global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019–2027. The report provides insightful analysis of the automotive window films market through four different segments – product type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. The automotive window films market report also provides demand and supply trends, with a detailed overview of the parent market.

