Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Systems Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025

This report studies the global market for rapid bus transport (BRT) systems, analyzes and researches the development status of rapid bus transport (BRT) systems and forecasts in the United States, EU, Japan, in China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as

Novasbus

ITDP

MAN Corporation

ZF

Volvo Group

Siemens

Samarthyam

Rapid Transit

Init

Innovation

Cubic

Youngman

Xiamen Kinglong

Yutong Group

Lantianyuan Technology

Qingdao Hinsense

Jiangsu Huimin Traffic Facility

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

open type

semi-open exclusive track exclusive track

Other

Market segment by application, rapid bus transport systems (BRT) can be divided into

large, medium- sized cities

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Industry

1.1. Overview of the market for rapid bus transport systems (BRT)

1.1.1. Product range of rapid transit bus systems (BRT)

1.1.2. Market situation and outlook

1.2. Size and analysis of the rapid transit bus (BRT) market by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Systems Market by Type

1.3.1. Open Type Exclusive Lane

1.3.2. Semi-open exclusive

lane 1.3.3. Other

1.4. Bus rapid transport systems (BRT) market by end user / application

1.4.1. Large city

1.4.2. Medium-sized city

Chapter Two: Analysis of the competition in rapid transit bus systems (BRT) by players

2.1. Market size (value) of rapid transit bus (BRT) systems by players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive status and trend

2.2.1. Market concentration rate

2.2.2. Product / service differences

2.2.3. New entrants

2.2.4. Technological trends of the future

Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)

3.1. Novasbus

3.1.1. Company profile

3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3. Products, services and solutions

3.1.4. Revenues from rapid transit bus systems (BRT) (in millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent developments

3.2. ITDP

3.2.1. Company profile

3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.2.3. Products, services and solutions

3.2.4.Turnover of rapid transit bus (BRT) systems (in millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent developments

Continued….

