Business Jet MRO Market with Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Global Forecast to 2025

Business Jet MRO Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Business Jet MRO key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Business Jet MRO market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Business Jet MRO industry

The Business Jet MRO Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, (2020 – 2025).

– Inventory for sale, which is a key business measure for aircraft sales, has been declining steadily for the business jets for the past 10 years. This means that the market for used aircraft is growing. In most cases, the new customers for the used aircraft would like to customize the cabin, based on their preferences. This may also generate demand for the retrofits of the cabins. Additionally, engines and propulsion systems are serviced before handing the aircraft to the customers.

– With ADS-B becoming mandatory in the United States by 2020, cockpit upgrades are projected to be driven during the forecast period.

– With many new models of business jets entering service and with the aftermarket activity of business jets strengthening, refurbishment providers are experiencing strong demand for their services. Moreover, customers, these days are preferring to change their interiors, with attractive materials, furnishings, and colors, and other custom touches to make their aircraft cabins unique. This trend is also driving the market studied.

Competitive Landscape

In the Business Jet MRO Market, the major four companies accounted for over 80% of the market revenue in 2019. The year 2019 was a year for consolidation with major aircraft OEMs buying smaller MRO providers, as well as charter service providers. Even aircraft manufacturers have been entering the aircraft MRO market by acquiring certified local players in each country, which has allowed them to gain a lot of control over the aftersales and services market. This move has also restricted access to smaller parts and components manufacturers who till now were able to provide many of the products at a much cheaper price than the OEMs. The effect of the consolidation till now has been very positive but the high burden on the pocket of owners and operators may outweigh the benefits, if prices are not regulated well.

