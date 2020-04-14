Call Center Market 2020 By Size Development Trends, Competitive Landscape And Key Regions 2025

This report studies the global call center market, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of call center development in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Asia. South East. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
[24] 7 Inc
Alliance Data System
ATOS
BT Communications (Ireland)
Capita Customer Management
Convergys Corp
Enter Call Center
EXL Service Holdings
Genpact
HCL BPO Services NI
IBEX Global
IBM Global Process Services
Plusoft Informatica
Sitel
Sykes Enterprises
Tata Consultancy Services
Teleperformance
West Corporation
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
outsourced call centers Internal call centers
Market segment by application, the Call Center can be divided into
Mass Market Center
B2B Center
Universal Center
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Call Center Industry
1.1 Overview of the Call Center Market
1.1.1 Scope of the Call Center Product
1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook
1.2 Size of the Global Center for Call Centers calls and analysis by regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Call center market by type
1.3 .1 outsourced call centers
1.3.2 internal call Center
1.4 market centers of calls per end user / application
1.4 .1 mass market Center
1.4.2 B2B Center
1.4.3 universal Center
Chapter Two: Analysis of the global call center competition by players
2.1 Size of the call center market (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2 .2 Product / service differences
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2. 4 Technological trends of the future
Chapter three: Company profiles (main players)
3.1 [24]
7 Inc
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 General presentation of activities / companies
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 Call center revenues (millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent developments
3.2 Alliance data system
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 General presentation of activities / of the company
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 Call center turnover (millions USD) (2013-2018) More
….
