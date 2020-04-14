Candle Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Candle market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5474.9 million by 2025, from $ 5043.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Candle business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Candle market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4244170
This study considers the Candle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Animal
Vegetable
Paraffin
Synthetic
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Traditional Field
Craft Field
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Blyth
Bolsius
Jarden Corp
S. C. Johnson & Son
Chesapeake Bay Candle
Colonial Candle
Armadilla Wax Works
Langley/Emprire Candle
Dianne’s Custom Candles
Lancaster Colony
Pintian Wax
Allite
Everlight
Gies
Talent
Kingking
Zhong Nam
Vollmar
Candle-lite
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Candle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Candle market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Candle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Candle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Candle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-candle-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Candle Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Candle Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Candle Segment by Type
2.2.1 Animal
2.2.2 Vegetable
2.2.3 Paraffin
2.2.4 Synthetic
2.3 Candle Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Candle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Candle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Candle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Candle Segment by Application
2.4.1 Traditional Field
2.4.2 Craft Field
2.5 Candle Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Candle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Candle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Candle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Candle by Company
3.1 Global Candle Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Candle Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Candle Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Candle Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Candle Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Candle Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Candle Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Candle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Candle Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Candle Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Candle by Regions
4.1 Candle by Regions
4.2 Americas Candle Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Candle Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Candle Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Candle Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Candle Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Candle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Candle Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Candle Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Candle Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Candle Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Candle Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Candle Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Candle Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Candle Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Candle by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Candle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Candle Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Candle Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Candle Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Candle by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Candle Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Candle Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Candle Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Candle Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Candle Distributors
10.3 Candle Customer
11 Global Candle Market Forecast
11.1 Global Candle Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Candle Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Candle Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Candle Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Candle Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Candle Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Blyth
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Candle Product Offered
12.1.3 Blyth Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Blyth Latest Developments
12.2 Bolsius
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Candle Product Offered
12.2.3 Bolsius Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Bolsius Latest Developments
12.3 Jarden Corp
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Candle Product Offered
12.3.3 Jarden Corp Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Jarden Corp Latest Developments
12.4 S. C. Johnson & Son
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Candle Product Offered
12.4.3 S. C. Johnson & Son Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 S. C. Johnson & Son Latest Developments
12.5 Chesapeake Bay Candle
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Candle Product Offered
12.5.3 Chesapeake Bay Candle Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Chesapeake Bay Candle Latest Developments
12.6 Colonial Candle
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Candle Product Offered
12.6.3 Colonial Candle Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Colonial Candle Latest Developments
12.7 Armadilla Wax Works
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Candle Product Offered
12.7.3 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Armadilla Wax Works Latest Developments
12.8 Langley/Emprire Candle
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Candle Product Offered
12.8.3 Langley/Emprire Candle Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Langley/Emprire Candle Latest Developments
12.9 Dianne’s Custom Candles
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Candle Product Offered
12.9.3 Dianne’s Custom Candles Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Dianne’s Custom Candles Latest Developments
12.10 Lancaster Colony
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Candle Product Offered
12.10.3 Lancaster Colony Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Lancaster Colony Latest Developments
12.11 Pintian Wax
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Candle Product Offered
12.11.3 Pintian Wax Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Pintian Wax Latest Developments
12.12 Allite
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Candle Product Offered
12.12.3 Allite Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Allite Latest Developments
12.13 Everlight
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Candle Product Offered
12.13.3 Everlight Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Everlight Latest Developments
12.14 Gies
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Candle Product Offered
12.14.3 Gies Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Gies Latest Developments
12.15 Talent
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Candle Product Offered
12.15.3 Talent Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Talent Latest Developments
12.16 Kingking
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Candle Product Offered
12.16.3 Kingking Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Kingking Latest Developments
12.17 Zhong Nam
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Candle Product Offered
12.17.3 Zhong Nam Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Zhong Nam Latest Developments
12.18 Vollmar
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Candle Product Offered
12.18.3 Vollmar Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Vollmar Latest Developments
12.19 Candle-lite
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Candle Product Offered
12.19.3 Candle-lite Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Candle-lite Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4244170
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
- Office Furniture Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - April 14, 2020
- Global Motorcycle Apparel Market 2020: Classification, Application & Specification, Industry Overview, Top Key Regions Analysis and Profiles Overview 2025 - April 14, 2020
- Baby Stroller and Pram Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025 - April 14, 2020