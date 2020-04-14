Carbon Fiber Resin Market | 2020 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Carbon Fiber Resin Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Carbon Fiber Resin industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Carbon fiber resin is viscous component that is catalyzed and applied to thin strand of material composed of carbon. This resin act as curing agent and bonding agent to the fiber. Epoxy resin is most widely used resin in carbon fibers and are three times stronger than other substitutes. Owing to high strength and high temperature resistance, thermoset resin is the major type of carbon fiber resin used worldwide.

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the carbon fiber resin market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the carbon fiber resin industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

3M Company

Aliancys

Alpha Owens-Corning

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Olin Corporation

Polynt S.P.A.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Carbon Fiber Resin Market Analysis By Type:

Thermoset Resin

Thermoplastic Resin

Carbon Fiber Resin Market Analysis By Form:

Prepreg

Non-Prepreg

Carbon Fiber Resin Market Analysis By Applications:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Sporting Goods

Civil Engineering

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Pipe & Tank

Others

Carbon Fiber Resin Market Analysis By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

The Global Carbon Fiber Resin Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Carbon Fiber Resin Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Carbon Fiber Resin Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Carbon Fiber Resin Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Carbon Fiber Resin Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Carbon Fiber Resin Market Analysis By Form

Chapter 7 Carbon Fiber Resin Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Carbon Fiber Resin Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Carbon Fiber Resin Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Carbon Fiber Resin Industry

