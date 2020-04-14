Cardio Equipment Market Statistics 2020: Growth Opportunities, Current Trends and Top Players: Amer Sports, Cosco, Nortus Fitness, Sunsai sports & fitness

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Cardio Equipment Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 ] . The new report on the worldwide Cardio Equipment Market is committed to fulfilling the necessities of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the Market. The various providers involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The reports provide Insightful information to the clients enhancing their basic leadership capacity identified. Exclusive information offered in this report is collected by analysis and trade consultants.

Cardio exercises are those exercises which are done for heart and lungs and they usually increase and decrease the heart rate and also expand the lung capacity. There main function is to make them stronger so that efficiency of the body can be improved. Strong cardio vascular system will provide more oxygen to the cells in the body and will help the body to burn more fat during the exercise. Some of the common types of the cardio equipment are dynamic cycling, climbing machine, treadmill, fitness car and others.



Amer Sports, Cosco (India) Limited, Nortus Fitness, Sunsai sports & fitness, Anson Sports, Technogym, Shandong Baodelong Fitness Co.,Ltd, BODYCRAFT, Precor Incorporated, Into Wellness., MANGOGYMEQUIPMENT.COM GUANGZHOU MANGO FITNESS CO.,LTD; Zest Fitness, Promaxima, Cybex International, Inc, TechFit, Kawachi Group. MATRIX FITNESS SOUTH AFRICA, SportsArt, www.johnsonfitness.com., Exigo, SAI Works, Rishi Industries, MCfitness

Segmentation: Global Cardio Equipment Market

By Type

Treadmill

Fitness Car

Dynamic Cycling

Climbing Machines

Others

By Application

Gym

School

Community

Sports Center

Other

Based on regions, the Cardio Equipment Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing obese population will drive the market growth

Rising initiatives by the government to promote healthy lifestyle will also enhance the market growth

Rising disposable income will also enhance the growth of this market

Growing corporate wellness programs also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of the equipment will restrict the market growth

Growth in used fitness equipment market also accelerates the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, EnergyFit announced the launch of their new training machine Ski-Row Air+Pwr which is a dual function high intensity interval training machine. Its space saving design and flexibility make it an ideal choice for all kind of fitness facilities. It is specially designed for skiing and rowing only workouts. This launch will help the gym professionals to provide the benefits of two exercises in a single machine

In September 2018, Life Fitness Australia has partnered with Viva Leisure to equip their flagship club, Club Lime CISAC with Australia’s first cardio gear enabled by Life Fitness Apple GymKit. This equipment can be connected wirelessly with the Apple Watch so one can track their accurate measurement. They can exchange different data such as calorie burned, speed, distance, heart rate and other

The report covers major aspects:

The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market. Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Cardio EquipmentMarkettrend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analyzed for Market estimation and forecasting. The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential. The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Cardio EquipmentMarketgrowth.

Key Benefits for Cardio Equipment Market:

In-depth analysis of the Marketis conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Cardio Equipment Market trends and dynamics.

Key Marketplayers within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Extensive analysis of the Marketis conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

