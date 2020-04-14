 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) market, analyzes and researches the Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Castor
Abbott Informatics
Medrio
Flex Databases
Integrated Clinical Solutions
MedSciNet
Clinion
Qlik
OpenClinica
Xybion
Perficient
Appistry
Cambridge Cognition
Viedoc
EAdjudication
SimpleTrials
MasterControl
Bio-Optronics
ClinPlus
Dacima Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-based CTMS
Licensed Enterprise (On-premise) CTMS
Cloud-based (SaaS) CTMS

Market segment by Application, Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) can be split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Other

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS)
1.1. Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Market Overview
1.1.1. Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Market by Type
1.3.1. Web-based CTMS
1.3.2. Licensed Enterprise (On-premise) CTMS
1.3.3. Cloud-based (SaaS) CTMS
1.4. Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Hospitals
1.4.2. Clinics
1.4.3. Other

Chapter Two: Global Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. Castor
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Abbott Informatics
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

Continued….

