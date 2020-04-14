Cloud Endpoint Protection Market 2020 Analysis and Technology Advancement Outlook to 2026 | Symantec, Sophos, Trend Micro, Eset, Kaspersky Lab, Palo Alto Networks

Endpoint protection software is usually a bunch of security tools (which include antivirus as well) responsible for network security. They are primarily responsible for securing vulnerable endpoints (laptops, smartphones, workstations) which are usually targeted by hackers for infecting networks.

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest market size, due to the presence of major vendors and adoption of cloud associated services. APAC is expected to provide several opportunities for cloud endpoint protection vendors and projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing use of free or pirated endpoint protection solutions may restrain the market growth.

Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Report are:

Symantec, Sophos, Trend Micro, Eset, Kaspersky Lab, Palo Alto Networks, Mcafee, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, Panda Security, Avast, Sentinelone, Bitdefender, Commvault, Carbon Black, Fireeye, Cososys, Malwarebytes, K7 Computing, F-Secure Corporation, Crowdstrike, Comodo, Endgame, Webroot, Vipre Security

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

Antivirus

Anti-spyware

Firewall

Endpoint Device Control

Anti-phishing

Endpoint Application Control

Others

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government and Defense

Others

Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Scenario:

Table of Contents:

-Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

