Cochlear Implants Market size, share, growth, Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2027

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market, and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as a significant rise in the prevalence of hearing disabilities across the countries, rise in the government support for the hearing care. In addition, the market players are also supporting hearing care in the countries through creating awareness and various initiatives.

The global cochlear implants market accounted to US$ 1,510.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,124.1 Mn by 2027.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001260/

Top Leading companies are:

Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL

Sonova

Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Medtronic

Demant A/S

Starkey

WIDEX A/S

Amplifon

GN Hearing A/S

The cochlear implants market by type of fitting is segmented into unilateral cochlear implantation, bilateral cochlear implantation. In 2018, the Unilateral Implantation segment held the largest market share of 55.7% of the cochlear implants market, by type of fitting. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as unilateral cochlear implantation restores hearing and promotes auditory development. Moreover, the bilateral cochlear implantation segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027, owing to the rising demand for the bilateral cochlear implantation.

Hearing loss is on the rise. Unless this trend is reversed, it will mean higher direct costs for health systems. The need will grow for ear and hearing care services and related technologies, such as hearing devices, cochlear implants, and others. If these needs are not met, this would be detrimental not only for individuals in terms of social isolation and increased poverty but also for societies as a whole, due to lower productivity. A number of governments around the world have recognized the importance of mitigating current trends by preventing hearing loss in the first instance. Several factors like growing global population, rising genetic diseases, and infections leading to hearing loss, increasing geriatric population and others are all together driving the increase in hearing loss worldwide. According to the report published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, 466 million people across the globe suffered from hearing loss and the number is expected to rise to 630 million by 2030 and 900 million by 2050. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is likely to fuel its growth during the forecast period.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001260/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]