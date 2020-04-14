 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Commercial Construction Market Research Report, Segment by Industry Player, Type, Application, Global Marketing Channel, and Region 2020-2025

By anita on April 14, 2020

This report studies the global commercial construction market, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of commercial construction development in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. East. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

Access the PDF example of the report @  https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2136107

Vinci
Grupo ACP
Bechtel
Hochtief
Balfour Beatty
Bouygues Construction
Kiewit
Royal BAM Group
Laing O \ ‘Rourke

Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia

Learn more about this report @  https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2136107

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
new construction,
repair, maintenance,
renovation and demolition

Market segment by application, commercial construction can be divided into
leisure and hospitality buildings
Office buildings
Outdoor leisure facilities
Retail buildings
Other

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will provide the report to you as you wish.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Commercial Construction Industry
1.1 Overview of the Commercial Construction Market
1.1.1 Scope of Commercial Construction Products
1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook
1.2 Size and Analysis of the Global Commercial Construction Market by Region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 South-East Asia
1.3 Commercial construction market by type
1.3.1 New construction
1.3. 2 Repair and maintenance
1.3.3 Renovation and demolition
1.4 Commercial construction market by end users / application
1.4.1 Leisure and reception
buildings 1.4.2 Office buildings
1.4.3 Outdoor leisure facilities
1.4.4 Commercial buildings
1.4.5 Others

Browse the full report @  https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-commercial-construction-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Chapter Two: Analysis of global competition in commercial construction by actors
2.1 Size of the commercial construction market (value) by actors (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences in products / services
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2. 4 Technological trends of the future

Chapter Three: Company profiles (main players)
3.1 Vinci
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 General presentation of activities / companies
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 Revenues from commercial construction (millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent developments
continue…

About us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

Contact us:
Hector Costello
Senior Director – Client
Relations 4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, USA
Phone number: +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Latest posts by anita (see all)

Published in All News, Applied Sciences, Coronavirus, Earth and Environment, Energy, Health, Other, Satellite, Space and Technology

anita
anita

More from All NewsMore posts in All News »
More from Applied SciencesMore posts in Applied Sciences »
More from CoronavirusMore posts in Coronavirus »
More from Earth and EnvironmentMore posts in Earth and Environment »
More from EnergyMore posts in Energy »
More from HealthMore posts in Health »
More from OtherMore posts in Other »
More from SatelliteMore posts in Satellite »
More from SpaceMore posts in Space »
More from TechnologyMore posts in Technology »