Commercial Construction Market Research Report, Segment by Industry Player, Type, Application, Global Marketing Channel, and Region 2020-2025

This report studies the global commercial construction market, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of commercial construction development in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. East. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
Vinci
Grupo ACP
Bechtel
Hochtief
Balfour Beatty
Bouygues Construction
Kiewit
Royal BAM Group
Laing O \ ‘Rourke
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
new construction,
repair, maintenance,
renovation and demolition
Market segment by application, commercial construction can be divided into
leisure and hospitality buildings
Office buildings
Outdoor leisure facilities
Retail buildings
Other
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Commercial Construction Industry
1.1 Overview of the Commercial Construction Market
1.1.1 Scope of Commercial Construction Products
1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook
1.2 Size and Analysis of the Global Commercial Construction Market by Region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 South-East Asia
1.3 Commercial construction market by type
1.3.1 New construction
1.3. 2 Repair and maintenance
1.3.3 Renovation and demolition
1.4 Commercial construction market by end users / application
1.4.1 Leisure and reception
buildings 1.4.2 Office buildings
1.4.3 Outdoor leisure facilities
1.4.4 Commercial buildings
1.4.5 Others
Chapter Two: Analysis of global competition in commercial construction by actors
2.1 Size of the commercial construction market (value) by actors (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences in products / services
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2. 4 Technological trends of the future
Chapter Three: Company profiles (main players)
3.1 Vinci
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 General presentation of activities / companies
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 Revenues from commercial construction (millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent developments
continue…
