Commercial Construction Market Research Report, Segment by Industry Player, Type, Application, Global Marketing Channel, and Region 2020-2025

This report studies the global commercial construction market, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of commercial construction development in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. East. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

Vinci

Grupo ACP

Bechtel

Hochtief

Balfour Beatty

Bouygues Construction

Kiewit

Royal BAM Group

Laing O \ ‘Rourke

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

new construction,

repair, maintenance,

renovation and demolition

Market segment by application, commercial construction can be divided into

leisure and hospitality buildings

Office buildings

Outdoor leisure facilities

Retail buildings

Other

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Commercial Construction Industry

1.1 Overview of the Commercial Construction Market

1.1.1 Scope of Commercial Construction Products

1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook

1.2 Size and Analysis of the Global Commercial Construction Market by Region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 South-East Asia

1.3 Commercial construction market by type

1.3.1 New construction

1.3. 2 Repair and maintenance

1.3.3 Renovation and demolition

1.4 Commercial construction market by end users / application

1.4.1 Leisure and reception

buildings 1.4.2 Office buildings

1.4.3 Outdoor leisure facilities

1.4.4 Commercial buildings

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Analysis of global competition in commercial construction by actors

2.1 Size of the commercial construction market (value) by actors (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2. 4 Technological trends of the future

Chapter Three: Company profiles (main players)

3.1 Vinci

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 General presentation of activities / companies

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Revenues from commercial construction (millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent developments

continue…

