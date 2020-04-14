Commercial Real Estate Market with Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Global Forecast to 2025

Key Market Trends

Increase in Transaction Volume in Scandinavian Countries Office Market

Swedish investment volumes for office spaces in 2018 reached EUR 15.1billion (for transactions over SEK 40m), while yields remain at the low level of 3.4%. The total transaction volume for the year is slightly higher than the previous year;s volume EUR 14.7 Billion cause of the substantial demand in the market.

Norway saw transaction volumes in 2018 reach EUR 9.03 billion. The transaction volume is slightly less than the previous year as office yields are still low. Office buildings dominated the total volume with roughly 41% share. For the first-time logistics surpassed the retail segment, with the former taking 21% of total volume and latter only 16%.

Office investment volume was approximately EUR 2 billion for Denmark in 2018. The investment in industrial and logistics properties almost doubled from 4.5% to 8% as buyers wish to acquire core properties with a shortage of products. Transaction costs on commercial real estate investment in Denmark are very competitive.

Competitive Landscape

The commercial real estate market in Scandinavia is fragmented and competitive. There are growing partnerships between international and local players in real estate which provides opportunities to grow for investors. Strong interest from international investors that is lowering down the yields in the market. Major players in the market are Vasakronan AB, Jeudan, Citycon.

