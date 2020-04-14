Communication Satellite Market with Global Innovations, Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Global Forecast to 2025

Communication Satellite Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Communication Satellite key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Communication Satellite market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

The commercial satellite market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

– The increasing demand for satellite-based services like inflight connectivity, maritime broadband services along with growth of telecommunication sector is anticipated to generate demand for new communication satellite launches during the forecast period.

– Integration of advanced technologies like reconfigurable onboard processors (onboard digital processing payloads) and onboard switching techniques will further enhance satellite communication with implementation of new techniques and protocols.

– The market is fragmented with the presence of many regional manufacturers including telecommunication companies and institutions, which manufacture their own small satellites and constellations.

Competitive Landscape

The commercial satellite market is fragmented with the presence of many regional manufacturers. Some of the regional manufacturers are telecommunication companies and institutions, which manufacture their own small satellites and constellations. The prominent players in the commercial satellite market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Space Systems/Loral, LLC, Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, and Thales Group. Airbus SE is into manufacturing of communication satellites through its subsidiaries, namely Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd., and Astrium serving military and commercial sectors, with major presence in regions of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. The growth in the demand for small satellites due to their inherent low cost of manufacturing has bolstered the scope of potential investments from satellite manufacturing companies in the upcoming period. Partnerships of the communication satellite manufacturers with the satellite communication service providers with expansion plans to increase their customer base around the world are anticipated to further propel the growth opportunities for the manufacturers.

