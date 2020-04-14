Computed Tomography Devices Market to Witness Astonishing Growth in 2020. Leading Players are Siemens, Toshiba Medical System Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Medical Corporation , Neusoft Corporation, Neurologica Comp

The Computed Tomography Devices market report is an important element which gains demand from all corners of the globe. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been employed for a detailed study to generate this report. This report performs SWOT analysis of major key players of Healthcare industry based on strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as company’s internal & external environments. To generate this world-class Computed Tomography Devices Market report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used.
With this Computed Tomography Devices market research report, it becomes easy to save and reduce time, that would be otherwise required for entry-level research, by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Computed Tomography Devices market. The report suggests that the market has shown rapid development in the current and past years and is going to progress with continuing growth in the upcoming years. For this report, market analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an even-handed opinion about the factors that are likely to drive the market or restrain it.
Market Analysis: Global Computed Tomography Devices Market
Global Computed Tomography Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.17 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.84 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in prevalence of cardiovascular, orthopedic, and cancer diseases
Key Computed Tomography Devices Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the computed tomography devices market are GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Siemens (Germany), Toshiba Medical System Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Neusoft Corporation (US), Neurologica Comp(US), Medtronic (Ireland), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (China ), Accuray Incorporated (US), PlanMED (Finaland), DxRay Inc (US)., Koning Corporation (US), Carestream Health (US) PointNix Co. Ltd(South Korea), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc.(US) Shimadzu corp. (Japan) and other.
Market Definition: Global Computed Tomography Devices Market
Computed Tomography Devices are devices used for a noninvasive medical examination or procedure that uses specialized X-ray equipment to produce cross-sectional images of the body. These cross-sectional images or slices of images are used for a variety of diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. These devices are used in hospitals and diagnostics centers.
According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018 due to cancer; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. About 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. These deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth
Segmentation: Global Computed Tomography Devices Market
Computed Tomography Devices Market : By Product
Low Slice CT Scanner (64 slices)
Computed Tomography Devices Market : By Application
Cardiovascular Applications
Oncology
Neurovascular Application
Abdomen and Pelvic Application
Pulmonary Angiogram
Spinal Application
Musculoskeletal Application
Computed Tomography Devices Market :By End Users
Diagnostic Centers
Hospitals
Computed Tomography Devices Market :By Geography
North America:
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America:
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe:
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific:
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa:
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Computed Tomography Devices Market:
In April 2019, Grapefruit Boulevard Investments, Inc. acquired Imaging3, Inc , Imaging3, Inc focused on the introduction of disruptive technologies in the medical imaging industry. This will make Grapefruit Boulevard Investments, Inc. one of the leader in imaging market.
In June 2017, Siemens Unveils Symbia Intevo Bold SPECT/CT, a Scanner Built to Offer Multiple Scanning Applications this can be utilized to take a CT scan and then applied to improve the quality of a subsequent SPECT scan.
Computed Tomography Devices Market Drivers:
There is increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular, orthopedic, and cancer diseases is expected to act as a driver to the market growth
There is Increase in awareness and early diagnosis of chronic cardiovascular diseases and cancer is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth
A technological advance in digital imaging technology is driving this market.
Computed Tomography Devices Market Restraints:
High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Competitive Analysis:Computed Tomography Devices Market
Global computed tomography devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of computed tomography devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Computed Tomography Devices Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Primary Respondents:
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Current and future of global computed tomography devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
