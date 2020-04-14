Contactless Payment Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global contactless payment market, analyzes and researches the state of development and forecasts for contactless payment in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. East. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

America Express

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Heartland Payment Systems

Ingenico Group

Inside Secure

MasterCard Worldwide

Microsoft

Oberthur Technologies

Ongoing innovations

Software solutions Opus

Paypal

Proxama

Renesas Electronic

Thales

Verifone Systems

Visa

Wirecard

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into smart

cards

NFC chips

Point of sale terminals

Mobile handsets

Other devices

Market segment by application, contactless payment can be divided into

managed services

Professional services

Multi-channel payment

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Contactless Payment Industry

1.1. Overview of the contactless payment market

1.1.1. Scope of contactless payment products

1.1.2. Market situation and outlook

1.2. Size of the global contactless payment market and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Contactless payment market by type

1.3.1. Smart cards

1.3.2. NFC chips

1.3.3.Point of sale terminals

1.3.4. Mobile handsets

1.3.5. Other devices

1.4. Contactless payment market by end users / application

1.4.1. Managed services

1.4.2. Professional services

1.4.3. Multichannel payment

Chapter Two: Analysis of the global competition for contactless payments by players

2.1. Size of the contactless payment market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive status and trend

2.2.1. Market concentration rate

2.2.2. Product / service differences

2.2.3. New entrants

2.2.4. Technological trends of the future

Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)

3.1. America Express

3.1.1. Company profile

3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3. Products, services and solutions

3.1.4. Revenue from contactless payments (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent developments

3.2. Gemalto

3.2.1. Company profile

3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.2.3. Products, services and solutions

3.2.4. Contactless payment revenues (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent developments

3.3. Giesecke & Devrient

3.3.1. Comp

Suite …

