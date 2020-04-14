Contactless Payment Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global contactless payment market, analyzes and researches the state of development and forecasts for contactless payment in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. East. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
America Express
Gemalto
Giesecke & Devrient
Heartland Payment Systems
Ingenico Group
Inside Secure
MasterCard Worldwide
Microsoft
Oberthur Technologies
Ongoing innovations
Software solutions Opus
Paypal
Proxama
Renesas Electronic
Thales
Verifone Systems
Visa
Wirecard
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into smart
cards
NFC chips
Point of sale terminals
Mobile handsets
Other devices
Market segment by application, contactless payment can be divided into
managed services
Professional services
Multi-channel payment
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Contactless Payment Industry
1.1. Overview of the contactless payment market
1.1.1. Scope of contactless payment products
1.1.2. Market situation and outlook
1.2. Size of the global contactless payment market and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Contactless payment market by type
1.3.1. Smart cards
1.3.2. NFC chips
1.3.3.Point of sale terminals
1.3.4. Mobile handsets
1.3.5. Other devices
1.4. Contactless payment market by end users / application
1.4.1. Managed services
1.4.2. Professional services
1.4.3. Multichannel payment
Chapter Two: Analysis of the global competition for contactless payments by players
2.1. Size of the contactless payment market (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive status and trend
2.2.1. Market concentration rate
2.2.2. Product / service differences
2.2.3. New entrants
2.2.4. Technological trends of the future
Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)
3.1. America Express
3.1.1. Company profile
3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3. Products, services and solutions
3.1.4. Revenue from contactless payments (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent developments
3.2. Gemalto
3.2.1. Company profile
3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.2.3. Products, services and solutions
3.2.4. Contactless payment revenues (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent developments
3.3. Giesecke & Devrient
3.3.1. Comp
Suite …
