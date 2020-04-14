Digestible Sensors Market Drivers, Restraints and opportunities 2027

A digestible sensor helps the doctor or the caregiver to get a patient’s data on a mobile application. It is used for medical adherence and studies the vital signs. The system consists of a smartphone, a sensor patch, and a pill. A sensor helps to get information if the patient forgot to take medicine, not taking the prescribed medication or taking the incorrect dose. It also helps to get vital signs of the body that eliminates the endless physical checkup; apart from this, it also helps the doctor to understand how the patient is responding to the treatment.

The digestible sensors market is anticipated to grow in the market by a critical increment in the usage of edible sensors for patients observing inferable, and rising interest for consistent checking of physiological measurements is driving the market growth. However, technical and clinical complexities with the high cost associated with the advanced technology devices and unawareness about the digestible sensor are restraining the growth of the market.

The digestible sensors market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and application. Based on type the market is segmented as ingestible sensors, wearable sensors, strip sensors, invasive sensors and implantable sensors. On the basis of technology the market is categorized as temperature, biosensors, image, pressure and accelerometer. On the basis of application the market is categorized as diagnostics, patient monitoring and therapeutics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in digestible sensors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digestible sensors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

