DNA Microarray Chips Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

A DNA chip, also called a DNA microarray, is an analytical tool consisting of many DNA fragments closely placed on a resin or glass substrate for detection of changes in expression of genes in samples. DNA microarrays are used in various research areas because they allow comprehensive analysis of several hundred to several hundred thousand genes with a small amount of sample and in a comparatively short time. Many DNA microarrays, including 3D-Gene, are used in research aiming toward their practical use in clinical or industrial practice.

The factors that drive the Global DNA Microarray Chips Market include surge in demand for personalized cancer treatment, growth in genomics R & D. For instance, in 2016, Illumina partnered with four institutions to genotype biobank samples Vanderbilt University, the University of Colorado at Denver, Partners HealthCare, and the Montreal Heart Institute and these institutions will use Illumina array and sequencing technology to genotype samples in their respective biobanks. However, this technology is undergoing high market competition from other new technologies such as next-generation sequencing which in turn will impede the market growth.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Affymetrix Inc.

2. Agilent Technologies Inc.

3. Biomérieux SA

4. Illumina, Inc.

5. Perkin Elmer, Inc.

6. Eurofins Genomics LLC

7. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8. Macrogen Inc.

9. Nipro Greiner Bio-One GmbH

10. CapitalBio Corporation

The Global DNA Microarray Chips Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-users. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cDNA microarrays, oligo DNA microarrays, BAC microarrays and SNP microarrays. On the basis of application the market is segmented into gene expression, cancer diagnosis & treatment, genotyping, genomics, drug discovery, and agricultural biotechnology among others. Based on end-users the market is segment into, academic & government research institutes, hospitals & diagnostics centers, and biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies among others.?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global DNA Microarray Chips Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The DNA Microarray Chips Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting DNA Microarray Chips market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the DNA Microarray Chips Market in these regions.

