Drain Valve Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The global Drain Valve market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Drain Valve market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Drain Valve market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Drain Valve market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Drain Valve market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
SMC
Haldex
IMI plc
Van Air Systems
Airmax Pneumatic Ltd
Gem Equipments Private Limited
Lance Valves
Camozzi Pneumatics Ltd
neXgen
RONA
Haws Co.
Tramec Sloan LLC
Bucher Hydraulics
Toro
Rain Bird
Bradford White
Tramec Sloan
Haws
Grundfos
CONBRACO INDUSTRIES
Stahlbus
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Material
Steel Drain Valve
Brass Drain Valve
Plastic Drain Valve
By Principle
Automatic Drain Valve
Electronic Drain Valve
Pneumatic Drain Valve
By Type
Full flow type
SCS type
Segment by Application
Automotive
Marine
Industrial
Construction Machinery
Ordinary equipment
Agriculture
Residential
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Drain Valve market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Drain Valve market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
