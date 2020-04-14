Epilepsy Market to Witness Astonishing Growth in 2020. Leading Players are LivaNova PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Medtronic plc, UCB S.A., NeuroPace, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals C

The Epilepsy market report is an important element which gains demand from all corners of the globe. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been employed for a detailed study to generate this report. This report performs SWOT analysis of major key players of Healthcare industry based on strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as company’s internal & external environments. To generate this world-class Epilepsy Market report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used.

With this Epilepsy market research report, it becomes easy to save and reduce time, that would be otherwise required for entry-level research, by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Epilepsy market. The report suggests that the market has shown rapid development in the current and past years and is going to progress with continuing growth in the upcoming years. For this report, market analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an even-handed opinion about the factors that are likely to drive the market or restrain it.

Market Analysis: Global Epilepsy Market

Global epilepsy market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of epilepsy and increasing cases of brain injuries are the major factor for the growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global epilepsy market are LivaNova PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Medtronic plc, UCB S.A., NeuroPace, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Abbott, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Bausch Health, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Upsher-Smith Laboratories LLC., SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, ESTEVE, Zogenix.,Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED and others.

Market Definition: Global Epilepsy Market

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder which usually causes seizers, sensation and other problems as it causes abnormalities in the brain. Seizures are the main symptoms of the epilepsy which usually causes disturbance in person’s mental, sensory and motor functions. Tumor, head injuries, stroke, alcohol withdrawal, birth injuries among others are some of the common reason for the epilepsy.

According to healthline, each year 150,000 Americans are identified with central nervous system disorder and every 1 in 26 U.S. people are diagnosed with this disease. After migraine, stroke and Alzheimer, Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disease.

Segmentation: Global Epilepsy Market

Epilepsy Market : By Condition

Epilepsy Drug-Resistant/ Intractable Epilepsy

Others

Epilepsy Market : By End-use

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Epilepsy Market : By Drug Type

Marketed Drugs

Pipeline Drugs

Epilepsy Market : By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Lupin announced the launch of their new generic Clobazam tablets which is specially designed for the treatment of seizures in epilepsy. It has been approved by the FDA and is available between the strength of 10mg to 20mg. It is very suitable for the treatment of seizures related to the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients

In April 2018, UCB announced that they are going to acquire rights of Proximagen’s Midazolam Nasal Spray. The main aim of this acquisition is to provide better treatment for acute repetitive seizures in the patients who are suffering from epilepsy which will help to meet the growing need of patients with epilepsy to get effective treatment for seizures and the company will be providing additional treatment choices to the patients

Epilepsy Market Drivers:

Increasing epilepsy cases among aging population is driving the market growth

Rising neurological diseases among population will also propel the growth of the market

Increasing brain injuries cases due to road accidents will also drive the growth of this market

Growing funding for R&D of epilepsy is also contributing as a factor for the market growth

Epilepsy Market Restraints:

High treatment cost of the epilepsy will restrain the market

Increasing concern associated with the loss of patent protections for some drugs will restrict the market growth

Competitive Analysis:Epilepsy Market

Global epilepsy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of epilepsy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Epilepsy Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

