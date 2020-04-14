Expanded Polystyrene Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2019-2025

The study on the Expanded Polystyrene Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Expanded Polystyrene Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

The development prospects of this Expanded Polystyrene Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Market Players towards Extending Provisions on Reuse

Foams made of plastic or synthetic polymers such as Expanded Polystyrene cannot be recycled. Such foam materials are being actively used in production of high-performance protective packaging solutions. Regulatory bodies are levying penalties on several leading players in the global foam protective packaging market to limit the production of Expanded Polystyrene-based foam, also known as Styrofoam. Consumers are becoming more aware towards the adverse effects of waste Styrofoam on the environment. Avoiding the purchase of products packed in Expanded Polystyrene is a deteriorating trend for the growth of the global foam protective packaging market. Moreover, inability to recycle has left companies at the tenterhooks of spending capital towards procurement of used Expanded Polystyrene. Companies are being forced to reuse their products and reproduce new ones, which is also entailing expensive modifications in the production machineries.

Standout Engineering Capabilities Pave the Way for Growth

In recent years, polymers have become extremely important as engineering materials. In terms of application, they are now successfully competing with other major classes of materials. Expanded Polymer has found renewed vigor in the construction industry. This is because Expanded Polystyrene come with capabilities such as low thermal conductivity, low weight, mechanical resistance, low water absorption, chemical resistance and others. Moreover, ease of handling and installation is anticipated to fuel the demand of Expanded Polystyrene in forecast period.

Large-Scale Players Routinely Subcontract to Smaller Specialized Players

The most prominent companies that are active in the global Expanded Polystyrene market are BASF SE, Total S.A., Alpek, S.A.B. De C.V., Trinseo SA, Wuxi Xingda New Foam Plastics Materials Co., Ltd., Synthos S.A. These companies resuming the marking of Expanded polystyrene and are able to guarantee a high level of reliability and quality consistency. The leading players are engaged in expanding the production capacity of Expanded Polystyrene and also performing R&D for enhancing the quality of products.

For e.g.

On 15 June 2018, At the Ulsan site in Korea, BASF a German chemical company and leading chemical producer across the globe, switched the plant´s entire 85,000 metric tons’ capacity from the classic white EPS (expanded polystyrene) Styropor® to the improved insulation raw material Neopor (gray EPS). This will allow the company to meet the growing demand for the gray material in the Asian market.

On 31 Jan 2019, Styropek Mexico began a collaboration with one of its EPS suppliers to collect pentane emissions from the EPS bead pre-expansion and stabilization process.

What Would be the trends that are dictating the development of the Expanded Polystyrene Market? What Is your reach of innovation in the current Expanded Polystyrene Market landscape? How Will the recent amendments in the industrial coverages in place 1 and region 2 affect the development of the market? What Is the value of the Expanded Polystyrene Market in 2029? That Regional market is predicted to witness the highest CAGR increase during the assessment period?

