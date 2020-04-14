Expansion Joints Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Expansion Joints Market: Introduction

Expansion joints can be defined as an assembly which is designed to grip the parts together while absorbing temperature-induced contraction and expansion safely. It is generally used for the contraction of the building materials, between the sections of bridges, piping systems, ships, railway tracks, sidewalks etc.

Seasonal variation lead to cooling and warming which simultaneously lead to expansion and contraction in the piping system, concrete slabs and building faces. This help the particular structure to allow enough vertical movement to permit bearing replacement, absorb the moisture and heat.

Expansion Joints Market: Dynamics

The extreme hot and cold weather conditions leads to expansion and contraction of the structures such as concrete structures in commercial buildings, roadways, bridges, railway tracks, sidewalks, piping system used in oil & gas, petrochemical industries. Therefore, the need for expansion joint come in use which helps these structures to endure stresses. This factor will lead the market for expansion joints.

Growing travel and traffic from railways withstands to continue as a preliminary cause which will lead the market for expansion joints through the forecast period. With the demand from end user and customer of light weight components and materials, the manufacturers are focusing on more ways to make the product more light weight and reliable. Therefore, the growing need of lightweight equipment’s are anticipated to drive the market for expansion joints.

Protruding construction industry due to increasing urbanization has witnessed al linear growth. This factor will generate a requirement for the heavy machinery and equipment which will lead to the increase in the expansion joints in the market.

Mixing of innovative features is being preferred by the original equipment manufacturers to have high compatibility and excellent strength-to-weight ratio with high conductivity. This factor has led to the manufacturing of more expansion joints which will drive the market for the same.

Expansion Joints Market: Segmentation

The segmentation of expansion joints market can be done by product type, application, end use, and material type.

By product type, the market for expansion joints can be segmented as:

Axial Expansion Joints

Universal Expansion Joints

Lateral Expansion Joints

Angular Expansion Joints

Domestic Engineering Expansion Joints

By application, the market for expansion joints can be segmented as:

Piping and expansion

Heat exchangers

HVAC

Sealing in valves

Vacuum Technology

By end use, the market for expansion joints can be segmented as:

Petrochemical and refinery

Power Generation

Ship Building and repair

Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing

Industrial Gases

Railways

Electrical Engineering

By material type, the market for expansion joints can be segmented as:

Stainless steel

Plastic

Fabric

Rubber

Copper

Expansion Joints Market: Regional Overview

Owing to an important indicator of the development, i.e. construction industry is a significant sector as it creates opportunities for investment across various end use sectors in the market. The construction sector which include construction of concrete structures, building structures etc., will see a rise in the usage of expansion joints. Growing construction industry in Asia Pacific region to increase the delivery numbers of the expansion joints. The change in the demographics and rise in the income in the region is also one of the major factor which is pouring the demand for more construction, travel, resulting in the demand for new expansion joints in the region.

The increasing adoption of the travels through roadways and railways in North America and Europe region is anticipated to see a reasonably marvelous adoption of expansion joints through the forecast period. Expansion joints market is estimated to see a noteworthy growth over the forecast period globally. On a version of the rising economy of middle class and entrance of low-cost manufacturers from China, specifically Asia Pacific region, is anticipated to rise as the fastest rising region through the forecast period. This will lead to usage of more air travels, more automotive vehicle usage which will in turn lead to the demand of Expansion Joints.

Middle East region to see a rising adoption of expansion joints due to rise in the oil and gas and petrochemical market.

Expansion Joints Market: Market Participants

Examples of few of the key participants in the global expansion joints market are identified across the value chain which include: