Flower Pots and Planters Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

A fresh report titled “Flower Pots and Planters Market – By Product Type (Plastic, Ceramics, Wood, Others), By Application (Home Decorates, Commercial, Municipal Construction, Horticulture) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” has been presented Fast Market Research. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Flower Pots and Planters Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Get Exclusive Sample Report on Flower Pots and Planters Market Report – https://www.fastmr.com/request-s/41

Global flower pots and planters market is expected to reach USD 2,208.3 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 1,869.6 Million in 2018. Rising trend among population to create their own beautiful container gardens for front porch, patio or any outdoor space and rapid growth in floriculture industry is poised to guide the demand for flower pots & planters across all regions. In addition to this, global flower pots and planters market value is projected to witness a Y-O-Y growth of 3.7% in 2024 as compared to previous years.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Flower Pots and Planters Market

Growing Interest in Household Plants

Rising interest of millennials in household plants is one of the major factors driving the growth of global flower pots and planters market. According to the European Union, the value of European houseplants and flowers were held to USD 42 Billion in 2017. Further, entry of various leading e-commerce retailers in flower pots and planters retailing business such as Amazon is envisioned to bolster the growth of flower pots market in the years ahead.

In the United States, millennials generally accounted for more than 31% sale of household plants in 2016. Internet search trend data from Google showed that household plants searches have risen to ten times since 2010. Further, this blooming millennial’s interest in household plants is believed to intensify the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising Nursery and Horticulture Industry

Horticulture and nursery industry trends are witnessing rapid change across the globe. Since the past three decades, a major shift trend from cuts flowers towards pot plants is being observed. For instance, cut flowers import and production of pot flowers have grown remarkably in the United States since 1980. Similarly, various other nations including China, India, among others have increased the production of pot flowers. This continuous growth is signaling positive growth of pot plant industry which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global flower pots and planters market.

Launch of Various New Flower Pots and Planters

Continuous innovation and launch of new flower pots & planters in terms of design, durability, and material are believed to propel the future growth of global flower pots and planters market. Further, home décor and value segments are likely to continue providing various new product opportunities as consumers are increasing their gardening expenditure. In addition to this, a significant increase in professional garden and lawn services is also positively impacting the homer décor segment which in turn is believed to drive the growth of flower pots and planters market.

Barriers – Flower Pots and Planters Market

Environment Concerns

Rising environmental concerns regarding the impact of plastic containers is expected to hamper the growth of plastic flower pots market during the forecast period. Plastic flower pots are usually made from High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) or polypropylene which are harder to recycle. Further, strict rules and regulations regarding non-acceptance of plastic pots in recycling bin is anticipated to slow the growth of global flower pots and planters market. However, development of flower pots from other materials such as ceramic, fiber and others will support market growth

Market Trends – Flower Pots and Planters Market

Innovation in Design & Functionality

Manufacturers of pots & planters are continuously making innovation in product design and function in order to tackle market competition effectively. Companies are introducing innovating products such as a pot with a wick system and others in order to attract customers. For instance, Pöppelmann GmbH & Co. KG introduced cover pots, which are capable of keeping plants fresh for longer with clever watering systems.

Browse Full Report of Flower Pots and Planters Market With TOC – https://www.fastmr.com/report/41/flower-pots-and-planters-market

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Flower Pots and Planters Market

4. Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Trends

5. Opportunities in Global Flower Pots and Planters Market

6. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

8. Market Value Chain Analysis

9. Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.4. Plastic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Ceramics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Wood Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Home Decorates Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6. Municipal Construction Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.7. Horticulture Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1. By Product Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.2.1.4. Plastic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.5. Ceramics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.6. Wood Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.2.2.4. Home Decorates Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.6. Municipal Construction Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.7. Horticulture Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3. By Country

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.3.4. U.S. Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3.5. Canada Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

More [email protected]@

About Us:

FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.

Our report covers current market status, opportunities available in the market, growth plans, and emerging trends in order to cater to the evolving needs of the customers. We help businesses around the globe with operational improvements, technologies, emerging market trends which in-depth boost the company’s growth in the future. The reports prepared by us are customized according to the client’s needs. We inculcate high morale and ethics while preparing our report which helps in building long term relationships with our clients.

Contact Us:

Jason Lee

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fastmr.com

Follow Us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In