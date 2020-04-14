Food Botanicals Market 2019 Overview, Demand Status of Key Players, New Business Plans, Upcoming Strategies and Forecast 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of the Food Botanicals Market with detailed market segmentation by source, form, application, end-user, and geography. The global food botanicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food botanicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key food botanicals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co. Pty Ltd., Associated British Foods plc, Bayer AG, Bio Botanica, Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group plc, Lipoid Kosmetik AG, Marfrig Global Foods, The Himalaya Drug company, Tyson Foods, Inc.

The food botanicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer awareness towards health benefits of food botanicals and the importance of right nutrition. Therapeutic actions of food botanicals and demands for functional foods have propelled the growth of the food botanicals market. However, lack of dosage instructions, potential risks of toxicity and the adoption of modern medicines may hamper the growth of the food botanicals market. Nonetheless, growing inclination towards organic products and technological advancements in the field showcase major growth opportunities for the food botanicals market during the forecast period.

Food botanicals refer to concentrated plant extracts or herbs that are used to add fragrance, flavors, or color in the food industry. These may include dried or fresh plants and plant parts. They are also used to add therapeutic properties to the food item and to extend the shelf life of the product. Dietary supplements incorporate herbs to enhance the value and efficacy of food products and provide immunity against certain diseases. Food botanicals are mainly sourced from plants and algae and extracted in different organic solvents or water to be used in the food, cosmetic and pharmaceuticals industry.

The report analyzes factors affecting food botanicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food botanicals market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Food Botanicals Market Landscape Food Botanicals Market – Key Market Dynamics Food Botanicals Market – Global Market Analysis Food Botanicals Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Food Botanicals Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Food Botanicals Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Food Botanicals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Food Botanicals Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

