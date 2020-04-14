Food Traceability Market Research Analysis Including Growth Factors, Types And Application By Regions From 2020 To 2025

This report studies the global Food Traceability market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Food Traceability market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Food Traceability market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Carlisle Technology Inc

Cognex Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories,Inc

C.H. Robinson Worldwide,Inc

Merit-Trax Technologies,Inc

Mass Group Inc

Bar Code Integrators,Inc

IBM Corp

Veristream

Intelex Technologies

SynergySuite

HACCP Software

Radley Corporation

Beck Consulting

RizePoint

Form.com

Minotaur Software

Alterity

IndustryBuilt

Mar-Kov Computer Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Distribution Accounting Systems

Inventory Management Systems

Production Management Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

For Manufacturers

For Logistics Providers

For Wholesalers

For Store/Restaurant

For Consumer

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Food Traceability in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Traceability are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Food Traceability Manufacturers

Food Traceability Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Food Traceability Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Food Traceability market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Food Traceability Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Food Traceability

1.1 Food Traceability Market Overview

1.1.1 Food Traceability Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Food Traceability Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Food Traceability Market by Type

1.3.1 Distribution Accounting Systems

1.3.2 Inventory Management Systems

1.3.3 Production Management Systems

1.4 Food Traceability Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 For Manufacturers

1.4.2 For Logistics Providers

1.4.3 For Wholesalers

1.4.4 For Store/Restaurant

1.4.5 For Consumer

Chapter Two: Global Food Traceability Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Food Traceability Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Carlisle Technology Inc

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Food Trace

Continued….

