Get in-depth analysis of how COVID-19 is impacting the 3D Sensor Industry

3D Sensor Market, By Technology (Stereo Vision, Time of Flight, Structured Light, Ultrasound), By Type (Accelerometer Sensor, Image Sensor, Position Sensor, CMOS 3D Image Sensor, Acoustic Sensor) By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Others) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026

3D sensors comprise of devices that respond to an external environment in three dimension by building 3D maps of users surrounding. These sensor are the combination of different detecting elements such as TOF, ultrasound, and structured light technologies. Increasing demand for the gesture analysis application, these sensor plays significant role in improving the efficiency and performance of large complex system in the sectors such as electronics and automotive.

Continuous advancements in the camera technology and the demand for the 3D sensors in gaming technology are key factors leading to the market growth. Restoration cost and high maintenance of 3D sensor is a key market challenge. The use of 3D motion detection for the indoor navigation, particularly in media applications by using making 3D sensor and cameras compatible with the nanotechnology across range of the applications which offer major growth projections for the market.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

Time of Flight

Ultrasound

By Type

Image Sensor

CMOS 3D Image

Sensor

Position Sensor

Acoustic Sensor

Accelerometer Sensor

By Application

Consumer Electronic

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

In 2017, global sales value of the passenger cars hit more than 78 million vehicles. Along with the China, the U.S. became one of most important automobile markets globally, in terms of production and sales. Above 6.3 million traveller cars were sold to the U.S. customers in the year 2017, and about four million cars were created in country in the same year. The automotive and car sector is one industry, which is expected to be affected considerably by 3D modelling market, therefore, boosting 3D sensor market.

Additionally, increased use of the 3D technology in R and D department of the locomotive industry propels the growth prospects for market in Europe, particularly in Germany and the UK. The technology is utilized to engineer and design new vehicle models.

Regional Overview

Geographically, global 3D sensor market is dominated by North America. In North America, the U.S. is likely to be the leading and also the fastest growing market, due to the abundant demand coming from automotive sectors and consumer electronics, which have been using 3D sensors for many applications in their domains.

Furthermore, Apple’s product, iPhone playing significant role in growing the demand for the smartphones in the U.S. Similarly, Canada, a trend of individuals keen on trying the innovative technology is on the rise.

Key Players

Intel Corporation Occipital Inc. SoftKinetic SA Sick AG LMI Technologies Infineon Technologies AG XYZ Interactive Technologies OmniVision Technologies Panasonic Corporation Cognex Corporation

Competitor overview

The market is a moderately competitive. However, with enhanced sustainable products and innovations, to preserve their position in the international market, numerous of the players are growing their market existence by securing new deals by tapping new markets.

In June 2019, Infineon announced 3D image sensor solution for mobile device market, REAL3 IRS2381C. The image sensor delivers secure, premium, real-time 3D observing experience that provides exceptional performance irrespective of the lighting conditions, comprising outdoor.

In, January 2018, Intel released 2 ready-to-use RealSense cameras, the D435 and the D415, that allow developers to build the 3D depth sensing to any design, however they are also prepared to be embedded into the high-volume products

