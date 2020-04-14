Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market 2020 Major Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026

As per the report published by Fior Markets ,the global acoustic wave sensor market is expected to grow from USD 526.47 Million in 2018 to USD 1,195.89 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period from 2020-2026.The North America region led the global Acoustic Wave Sensor market with a market share of 34.18% in 2018 owing to the increasing use of acoustic wave sensors in military segment in the North America region. Asia-pacific is expected to be key regional market segment over the forecast period owing to presence of emerging economies such as India, China, Japan etc. and emergence of large number of manufacturing industry.

Major players in the global Acoustic Wave Sensor market are Boston Piezo-Optics Inc., Burkert, Defiant Technologies, H. Heinz Meßwiderstände GmbH, Hawk Measurement Systems, Precision Acoustics Ltd., Pro-Micron GmbH & Co. Kg, Sensanna Incorporated, Siemens AG, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Transense Technologies PLC and Vectron International Inc. among others.Acoustic wave sensor uses piezoelectric material to generate the acoustic wave. Changes in the propagation path characteristics can affect the wave’s amplitude and velocity due to the acoustic wave produced on the material’s surface. In various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, defense, healthcare, and consumer electronics, the acoustic wave sensor market is applied.The major factors that are anticipated to be driving the acoustic wave sensor market are growing concern toward security and surveillance and high demand for surface acoustic wave (SAW) based temperature sensors among industrial end users.However sensitivity and energy consumption may hamper the market growth.

The type segment is divided into SAWsensors and BAW sensors. The SAW sensors segment emerged as the leader in the global Acoustic Wave Sensor market with a market share of around 66.5% in 2018 because SAW sensors are mainly used to sense and indicate the variation in the concentration of a specific chemical in the environment. The device segment includes resonators and delay lines. The resonator segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 11.2% during the forecast period because these resonators have applications such as tire pressure monitoring, automotive keyless entry, and many more which will boost the demand for resonators in the acoustic wave sensor market over the forecast period. The sensing parameter segment is divided into temperature, pressure, humidity, chemical vapor/gas, torque, mass, viscosity and others. The temperature sensors segment emerged as the leader in the global acoustic wave sensor market with a market share of around 21.10% in 2018 because temperature sensors have the additional advantage of requiring no power and of being wireless. The vertical segment includes military, automotive, industrial, healthcare, food and beverages, environment and others. Automobile segment is expected to show growth due to increasing application such as tyre pressure monitoring, torque measurement, and emission control.

The major driving factors for the acoustic wave sensor market are the surface acoustic wave-based temperature sensors with higher response rate, precision, low cost, and wide sensing temperature range. However, technical issues related to size may hamper the market growth.

