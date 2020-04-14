GLOBAL ADMISSION MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Admission Management Software Market is expected to record a CAGR of about 10.15%, during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025. With the increase in numbers of students seeking admission in academic institutions such as schools, colleges, and universities, the management of the admission process is becoming complex. Manually, it has become difficult to conduct the process accurately and on time. The management of data at different levels has become cumbersome. Hence, the demand for admission management software is increasing.

– Admission management software automates the admission process and functionality related to it. This software provides a faster, transparent option of keeping records and using them for further processes.

– Moreover, schools and universities across the globe are unifying their technology portfolio into one integrated software solution. Hence, admission management software is mostly integrated with the school/college accounting module, ERP system, student management system, or institute management software.

– The admission management software market is primarily driven by the increasing need to enhance the operational efficiency of the admission procedures, in educational institutions. As it is becoming increasingly challenging to take real-time decisions, the demand for admission management software is expected to increase.

– As the volume of data points has increased significantly, there is an increasing need for unified management of data that is being generated. However, it raises certain security concerns, owing to increasing data breaches and security threats which may hinder the market growth.

Scope of the Global Admission Management Software Market Report

Student admission management software help institutions with the admission procedure, admission form collection, listing and admitting the students with the help of single data entry in the centralized database. The software makes the procedure faster, reduces the time and manpower requirement and also enables retrieval of information faster with just a few clicks.

Key Market Trends

School Segment Projected to Offer Significant Opportunities

– The school segment of the market studied is anticipated to offer significant opportunities for admission management software, as the number of applications for schools is increasing every year. It is increasingly becoming challenging for primary and secondary schools, to provide the preferred choice after evaluating the applicants’ potential, based on specific, real-time parameters.

– Various schools have already successfully deployed admission management software and eventually reaped benefits. One of the schools in the United States has deployed the software and was able to achieve more than 62% return on investment, in less than three years. This indicates that the software is not only cost effective for deployment but also capable of optimizing operations and recovering the investment, at a rapid pace.

– The school was able to save more than 12,500 production man hours of its staff, and eventually, more than USD 228,000 on additional labor costs, with the unification of the organization’s technology portfolio into one integrated solution. This was made possible by considerably reducing the labor required for verification, management, and data entry purposes.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest growth

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the fact that this region is home to the majority of the global population. Moreover, as education is a basic human need, the number of students being enrolled in various institutions is immense.

– Moreover, the rise in the Indian population indicates the significant opportunity for the admission management software solution as this software is not only capable of managing the admission procedures but are also well-equipped to handle the interface with both parents and students.

– In addition to schools, universities and colleges in this region are also facing a similar situation regarding admissions. The increase in the number of admissions from foreign countries (international students) is bound by certain obligations, evaluating student applications based on varying parameters is a challenge, which can be catered to by the deployment of the admission management software, which is one of the major factor driving the market forward.

Competitive Landscape

The admission management software market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many small and large players in the market operating in various locations. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the key players adopting strategies like product and service innovation and expansions. Some of the major players in the market are Ellucian Company LP, BlackBaud Inc., Hyland Software Inc. among others.

– June 2018 – Blackbaud Inc. extended its physical presence in the Latin American market, by inaugurating an office in Costa Rica.

– June 2018 – Hyland Software Inc. expanded its healthcare presence in Europe and the Middle East & Africa.

