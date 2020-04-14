Global Agricultural Insecticide Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2026

Insecticides are substances used to kill insects.[1] They include ovicides and larvicides used against insect eggs and larvae, respectively. Insecticides are used in agriculture, medicine, industry and by consumers. Insecticides are claimed to be a major factor behind the increase in the 20th-century’s agricultural productivity. Nearly all insecticides have the potential to significantly alter ecosystems; many are toxic to humans and/or animals; some become concentrated as they spread along the food chain.

On the basis of crop type, the cereals & grains segment accounted for the highest consumption of the insecticides in 2017. On a global level, the total cereal production has been increasing, and with the growth in cereal production and consumption, it has become important for producers to focus more on its yield and quality by using different insecticides.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for insecticides between 2018 and 2023. The Asia-Pacific market experiences the maximum consumption of insecticides due to the increasing awareness about pesticides and growing demand for crops. Key players focus on research & developments to develop products conforming to European regulations for insecticides, since these regulations are considered to be benchmarks in terms of certain insecticides.

Global Agricultural Insecticide market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agricultural Insecticide.

This report researches the worldwide Agricultural Insecticide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Agricultural Insecticide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Agricultural Insecticide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Agricultural Insecticide in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Bayer

DowDupont

Chemchina

FMC

Nufarm

UPL

Sumitomo Chemical

Adama Agricultural

Agricultural Insecticide Breakdown Data by Type

Synthetic Insecticide

Natural Insecticides

Agricultural Insecticide Breakdown Data by Application

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

