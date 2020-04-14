Global AI in Agriculture Market 2020: Hitting New Highs Explored in Latest Research | Competitor Outlook: Descartes Labs, Deere & Company, Granular, aWhere, The Climate Corporation

This AI in Agriculture market report is a great source of information about this industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the globe. Such perfect and wide-ranging market report brings into focus primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This AI in Agriculture report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as AI in Agriculture market research report.
The Global AI in Agriculture Market accounted for USD 432.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% forecast to 2025.
Major Industry Competitors: AI in Agriculture Market
Some of the major players in global AI in agriculture market are IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Descartes Labs, Deere & Company, Granular, aWhere, The Climate Corporation¸ Agribotix LLC, Tule Technologies, Prospera, Mavrx Inc., Cropx, Harvest Croo, Farmbot, Trace Genomics, Spensa Technologies Inc., Resson, Vision Robotics and Autonomous Tractor Corporation among others.
Key Segmentation: AI in Agriculture Market
By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service, AI-As-A-Service), By Technology (Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, Computer Vision), By Application (Livestock Monitoring, Precision Farming, Agriculture Robots, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics)
Regional Outlook
North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)
Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)
Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)
Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)
Rapid Business Growth Factors
In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.
What are the major market growth drivers?
Increasing adoption of new advanced technologies and IMS
Rising demand for agricultural production
Government support and initiatives for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques
Maximizing crop productivity along with the implementation of various techniques
Increasing use of drones in agricultural farms
Research strategies and tools used of AI in Agriculture Market:
This AI in Agriculture market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.
