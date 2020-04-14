Global AI in Agriculture Market 2020: Hitting New Highs Explored in Latest Research | Competitor Outlook: Descartes Labs, Deere & Company, Granular, aWhere, The Climate Corporation

This AI in Agriculture market report is a great source of information about this industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the globe. Such perfect and wide-ranging market report brings into focus primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This AI in Agriculture report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as AI in Agriculture market research report.

The Global AI in Agriculture Market accounted for USD 432.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% forecast to 2025.

Some of the major players in global AI in agriculture market are IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Descartes Labs, Deere & Company, Granular, aWhere, The Climate Corporation¸ Agribotix LLC, Tule Technologies, Prospera, Mavrx Inc., Cropx, Harvest Croo, Farmbot, Trace Genomics, Spensa Technologies Inc., Resson, Vision Robotics and Autonomous Tractor Corporation among others.

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service, AI-As-A-Service), By Technology (Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, Computer Vision), By Application (Livestock Monitoring, Precision Farming, Agriculture Robots, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Increasing adoption of new advanced technologies and IMS

Rising demand for agricultural production

Government support and initiatives for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques

Maximizing crop productivity along with the implementation of various techniques

Increasing use of drones in agricultural farms

