Global Airway Stent- Lung Stent Market 2020 Is Growing Globally With Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, TAEWOONG, MICRO-TECH Europe

Global Airway Stent- Lung Stent Market report examines the global market keeping in mind the current growth and development, industry chain, import and export information. This Airway Stent- Lung Stent report also includes the cost and profit status of the market. It covers the major regions worldwide including North America, South America, Asia and the Pacific region, Europe and Middle east and Africa. Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of market challenges, influencing factors, drivers, opportunities and trends. Sales revenue, future strategies, Innovation and technological trends, factors impacting development, etc.
Market Analysis: Global Airway Stent- Lung Stent Market
Global airway stent/lung stent market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surge in the number of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, acute respiratory infections, tuberculosis, and lung cancer.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global airway stent / lung stent market are Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, TAEWOONG, MICRO-TECH Europe, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Cook Group, Novatech SA, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, M.I.TECH, Fuji Systems, EFER ENDOSCOPY, HOOD LABORATORIES, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Kapitex Healthcare Ltd., Meditek Systems Pvt. Ltd., Stening SRL, Changzhou Health Microport Medical Device Co., LTD and Thoracent, Inc. among others.
Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market By Type (Tracheobronchial Stents, Laryngeal Stents), Material (Metal Stents, Silicone Stents, Hybrid Stents), Product (Self-Expandable Stents, Non-Expandable Stents, Balloon-Expandable Stents), Procedure (Bronchoscopy, Laryngoscopy), Material (Metal, Silicon, Hybrid), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Competitive Analysis:
Airway stent/lung stent market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of airway stent /lung stent market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Definition: Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market
Airway stent /lung stent are the devices that are inserted in the airway passage which is usually used by the doctors to treat various chronic lung diseases. These are also known as tracheobronchial prostheses. These are made of materials such as metal, silicon and hybrid. It is of two types, Tracheobronchial Stents and Laryngeal Stents. It is mostly used in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Factors like increasing prevalence of smoking globally have increased the rate of chronic lung diseases.
Market Drivers
-
- The increasing prevalence of respiratory and lung cancer diseases is contributing to the growth of the market
- Minimally invasive procedures have gained attention recently globally which has driven the market growth
- The sharp rise in elderly population is boosting the market growth
- The various healthcare players are investing in researches and innovations which is propelling the market growth
- The life expectancy has surged which has positively impacted the market growth
Market Restraints
- The prevalence for tobacco smoking has also being decreasing which act as a restraint to the market
- There are various alternate treatment available which hinders the growth of the market
- There are various complexities associated with stents which is hampering the market growth
Segmentation: Global Airway Stent / Lung Stent Market
By Type
- Tracheobronchial Stents
- Laryngeal Stents
By Material
- Metal Stents
- Nitinol Stents
- Stainless Steel Stents.
- Other Metal Stents
- Silicone Stents
- Hybrid Stents
By Product
- Self-Expandable Stents
- Non-Expandable Stents
- Balloon-Expandable Stents
By Procedure
- Bronchoscopy
- Rigid Bronchoscopy
- Flexible Bronchoscopy
- Laryngoscopy
By Material
- Metal
- Silicon
- Hybrid
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2019, Olympus America had launched two additional products HANAROSTENT self-expanding metal stents (SEMS). The SEMS is easily kept under fluoroscopic and endoscopic guidance to reinstate patency with a design which decreases the migration risk. Patients ease from SEMS placement as a palliative measure which enables fast reversal of symptoms such as vomiting, weight loss, nausea, and abdominal discomfort, lacking the risk involved in an invasive surgical procedure. This launch has expanded the portfolio of the company. It has become more advanced now with new techniques and devices.
- In May 2017, Medtronic has launched RESOLUTE ONYX DRUG-ELUTING STENT in the U.S. It has got FDA approval and it is available in the 4.5 MM AND 5 MM sizes. This product launch has expanded the company product portfolio and will enhance their clinical performance and will deliver some innovation leading to a wonderful experience for patients.
