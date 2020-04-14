Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2024

The alcoholic beverage packaging market is expected to a CAGR of over 5.0% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Packaging of alcoholic beverage plays a significant role in the brand promotion of alcohol. The alcoholic beverage industry highlights the innovation that includes enhanced branding and unconventional packaging formats such as paper wine bottles, whiskey pouches, and more.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3587025

– It was observed that the global consumption of alcoholic beverages has been increasing significantly over the decades. According to the study conducted by the Lancet, globally, alcohol per-capita consumption increased from 5·9 liters in 1990 to 6·5 liters in 2017; and in the following 13 years, alcohol per-capita consumption is expected to grow by 17%, reaching 7·6 liters in 2030. The rising alcoholic beverage consumption is one of the key factors driving market growth.

– Additionally, due to the awareness for the usage of 100% recyclable products in order to minimize the packaging waste, the focus recycling packagings is growing. Hence, fueling the demand for sustainable packaging products and supporting the growth of the global alcoholic beverage packaging market.

– However, stringent government regulations on the use of hazardous and non-biodegradable products have limited the manufacturers to a few packaging materials and also the increasing cost of production is restricting the market growth to an extent.

Scope of the Report

The scope of the study for the alcoholic beverage packaging market is limited to the packagings offered by vendors made of different packaging materials. The trend is towards the use of non-conventional packaging for alcoholic beverages hence the global usage of different products like paper wraps and plastic bags is also considered.

Key Market Trends

Glass Packaging Segment to Account for a Crucial Share

– Glass is 100% recyclable without loss of quality and sturdiness. The majority of the utilized glass bottles are used for the production of new glass bottles. The demand for glass containers will likely expand owing to its increasing importance in wine packaging and robust demand in the market.

– More than 50% of the alcohol consumed globally is in the form of wine, and OIV has forecasted 17% global growth in the production of wine. Though the customers have started accepting wine in alternative packaging like Bags in a Box (BiB), it is limited to bulk purchasing.

– According to the report by the Wine Institute of America released in April 2019, almost 1 billion gallon wine was produced in the United States in 2017. The United States is the highest consumer of wine with 15% global share. Advent to this, glass packaging dominates dor wine packaging application.

– Additionally, the beer industry has shown steady growth over the past recent years. The growing beer industry will possibly show significant development in the glass packaging segment. For instance, in Europe, out of the overall recycling materials, glass captured 22% share in the year 2017 after paper.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The increasing consumption of beer and spirit drinks in the region has been a significant factor for the growth of the market. WHO has stated that 92% of the alcohol consumers in India prefers spirits over beer and wine. As the players are moving towards the sustainable packaging products, adoption of glass packaging for alcoholic beverages is growing in the region.

– The huge consumer base in the region, reinforced by the presence of highly populated countries like China and India; increasing disposable incomes and the growing acceptance of alcohol consumption in developing nations are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

– The study by the Lancet has stated that per-capita alcohol consumption in South-East Asia and the West-Pacific region has increased by 104% and 54% respectively from 1990 to 2017. Asia represents median age as 30.7 years hence presents huge potential opportunities for the alcoholic beverages market, thus augmenting the demand for alcoholic beverage packaging.

Competitive Landscape

The availability of several players providing packaging solutions for alcoholic beverages has intensified the competition in the market. Therefore, the market is moderately fragmented, with many companies developing expansion strategies.

– Apr 2019 – Diageo plc announced that it won’t use plastic packaging globally for its beer brand, Guinness. This move is taken is the focus on minimizing plastic waste. Company is planning to invest Euro 16 million for this move and for the introduction of 100% recyclable and biodegradable cardboard to replace plastic.

– Mar 2019 – Amcor Limited acquired its rival Bemis Company, Inc. By combining these two market leaders, Amcor aims to create a stronger value proposition for shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/alcoholic-beverage-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages

4.2.2 Increased Focus on Recycling

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Long Shelf Life of the Product

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulations on Packaging Materials

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Glass

5.1.2 Metal

5.1.3 Plastic

5.1.4 Other Materials

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Cans

5.2.2 Bottles

5.2.3 Other Products

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 Unites States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Latin America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Ball Corporation

6.1.3 Krones AG

6.1.4 Mondi PLC

6.1.5 Crown Holdings, Inc.

6.1.6 Sidel S.A.

6.1.7 Oi S.A.

6.1.8 Ardagh Group S.A.

6.1.9 Berry Global, Inc.

6.1.10 Nampak Limited

6.1.11 Stora Enso Oyj

6.1.12 Gerresheimer AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3587025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155